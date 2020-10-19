Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy A51 phones are now reportedly getting the One UI 2.5 update. The latest update for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ phones is rolling out in Germany whereas the update for Galaxy A51 handset is rolling out in Russia for now. While the initial rollout has begun in these regions, other areas should get the update soon. Samsung Galaxy A51 units with the model number SM-A515F are getting the One UI 2.5 update with the firmware version A515FXXU4CTJ1.

SamMobile reports that all three phones – Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and Samsung Galaxy A51 – have started receiving the One UI 2.5 update. The report says that the firmware version for the Galaxy S9 series One UI 2.5 update is G96xFXXUCFTJ2 and it is rolling out in Germany. Users in this region must check for the update in Settings > Software update menu if they haven't received a notification yet. The One UI 2.5 update reportedly brings support for wireless DeX for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ users. The update also improves the Samsung Keyboard with a new split mode and adds a YouTube search function. There are improvements in the camera and the ability to adjust recording duration in Single Take mode has also been added.

This new One UI 2.5 update is also reported to be the last big feature update for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ handsets. These phones will continue to receive security patches, but won't receive Android 11.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy A51, users in Russia are now reportedly receiving the Android 10-based One UI 2.5 update. The update comes with firmware version A515FXXU4CTJ1 (for model number SM-A515F) and it includes the October 2020 Android security patch. SamMobile says that this update has started rolling out for Russia users since yesterday, and it should be a while before all users in the region see it. The One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy A51 brings along improved Always On Display, stability improvements, and much more.

Earlier this week, even the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 received the One UI 2.5 update. The update brought along wireless DeX support and new camera features on the phone.

