Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB Available With 70 Percent Buyback Offer at Reliance Digital, Jio Stores

 
, 17 March 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB Available With 70 Percent Buyback Offer at Reliance Digital, Jio Stores

Highlights

  • Users need to have a Jio connection for the offer
  • Cumulative recharge of Rs. 2,500 is required in the first year
  • Cashback of Rs. 6,000 is also applicable

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ arrived in India earlier this month with availability starting from Friday, March 16. The 256GB variant of the Galaxy S9+ is available exclusively via Reliance Digital stores, Samsung exclusive stores, and on Samsung Shop - the company's online store. Reliance Digital on Friday also announced the variant will be available via Jio Stores across the country, as well as on Jio.com. Alongside, a 70 percent buyback offer (with certain conditions) and a Rs. 6,000 cashback offer were also announced.

As per the fine print of Reliance Digital's Samsung Galaxy S9+ buyback offer, users need to have a Jio connection to get started. Further, to be eligible for a 70 percent buyback value on the variant, a minimum cumulative recharge of Rs. 2,500 needs to be done in the first 12 months of purchase. The recharge can be done using any of Jio's current prepaid packs. As announced back at the India launch event, Jio also has an "exclusive" offer for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ wherein Jio users are entitled to 1TB of 4G data along with unlimited voice calls and messages with a 1-year validity at Rs. 4,999. Users also get complimentary access to Jio's suite of apps, as well as a Jio Prime membership.

Additionally, Reliance Digital customers can avail up to 12 month-EMI plans on purchase of the Galaxy S9+ 256GB with numerous finance partners. Reliance Digital outlets will house all variants of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ for prospective buyers.

Airtel is also offering the the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, with users needing to pay Rs. 9,900 as a down payment for the 64GB variants alongside 24 monthly instalments (Rs. 2,499 for the Galaxy S9 and Rs. 2,799 for the Galaxy S9+). For the 256GB variants, users need to make a down payment of Rs. 17,900, and the same monthly instalments as described for the 64GB variants.

Just to recap, the Samsung Galaxy S9's 64GB variant has been priced at (MOP) Rs. 57,900, while the 256GB variant gets a price tag of Rs. 65,900 in India. On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ is priced at Rs. 64,900 for the base, 64GB model and Rs. 72,900 for the top-end 256GB variant in the country. Both phones are available across several Samsung partner online and offline stores.

 

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Display

5.80-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review

Display

6.20-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh
Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB Available With 70 Percent Buyback Offer at Reliance Digital, Jio Stores
 
 

Redmi Note 5
