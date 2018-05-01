Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, Samsung's two popular smartphones of 2018, will now be available in two new storage variants in the US. The South Korean giant has rolled out 128GB and 256GB inbuilt storage models of the smartphones in the country. Both the handsets are available starting May 1 and will be released on May 18. They are available for purchase exclusively via Samsung's official site. To recall, in India, Samsung had originally launched the 64GB and 256GB storage variants. The 128GB version was launched later the same month.

Samsung, in an official blog post, announced the launch of the new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ variants. Samsung noted that the new tiers are being made available for buyers "who want to instantly access their high-capacity files while on the go." The Galaxy S9 series has the ability to capture 4K videos, slo-mo videos, and high-res pictures. It makes sense for Samsung to roll out the extra inbuilt storage, even though they are expandable via microSD cards.

"With new 128GB and 256GB storage options, consumers can take and store even more 4K movies, epic Super Slow-mo videos and amazing low-light pictures. For users, more on-board storage means more ease, flexibility and convenience to manage their photo and video libraries. The new Galaxy S9 and S9+ continue to support external microSD cards of up to 400GB capacity," Samsung explained.

For the smaller Galaxy S9, the 128GB variant has been priced at $769 (roughly Rs. 51,300), with the 256GB model costs $819 (roughly Rs. 54,600). When it comes to the Galaxy S9+, 128GB will cost $889 (roughly Rs. 59,300), while the 256GB variant has been priced at $939 (roughly Rs. 62,600). Also, both smartphone variants will ship in Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Midnight Black.

Notably, Samsung is aslo offering free Gear Icon X (2018) earbuds or a Gear S3 Frontier discounted to $99. The offer is valid from May 1 to May 17 on every Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ purchase, including the pre-orders.

To recall some of the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display, 4GB of RAM, a 3000mAh battery, and a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor with OIS. It measures 147.7x68.7x8.5mm and weighs 163 grams. The Samsung Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, packs a 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display, 6GB of RAM, a 3500mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup with dual OIS, specifically a wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor and a telephoto lens with 12-megapixel autofocus f/2.4 sensor. It measures 158.1x73.8x8.5mm and weighs 189 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the US. You get the Android Oreo experience out-of-the-box and IP68 water + dust resistance as well. Connectivity options include Gigabit LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and, yes, the 3.5mm headphone jack. Both phones have an identical 8-megapixel autofocus front camera f/1.7 sensor and come with a microSD slot with support for cards up to 400GB capacity.