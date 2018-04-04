Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagship handsets will soon get a compact counterpart in the form of the Galaxy S9 Mini, if certain reports are to be believed. Spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-G8750, the upcoming smartphone is believed to sport mid-range specifications with launch expected soon. Single-core score of the handset is 1619 and multi-core score is 5955.

According to a listing page uploaded on Geekbench on Monday, spotted by Slashleaks, the upcoming Samsung smartphone with model number SM-G8750, expectedly Galaxy S9 Mini, will run Android 8.0.0 Oreo. Additionally, the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC (1.84GHz clock speed), paired with 4GB of RAM. No other specifications of this yet-to-be-launched handset are currently known. Do note that while there is reason to believe that this phone will be the Galaxy S9 Mini, it has not been confirmed by official sources.

If indeed the Geekbench listing is for the Galaxy S9 Mini, this will be the first Mini variant for Samsung's flagships after the Galaxy S5 Mini. The Galaxy S5 Mini had a 4.5-inch display, in contrast to the larger 5.1-inch one on the original Galaxy S5. Accordingly, the Galaxy S9 Mini could sport a smaller panel compared to the one seen on the Galaxy S9. Pricing and availability of the smartphone are currently unknown.

Comparatively, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ recently got a a single-core score of 2422 and a multi-core score of 8351.

Separately, the 64GB variant of Samsung's Galaxy S8 has received a price cut in India and is now available for Rs. 49,990, while the 64GB version of the Galaxy S8+ has received a price tag of Rs. 53,990. Further, the 128GB model of the Galaxy S8+ can be bought for Rs. 64,900.