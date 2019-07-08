Samsung Galaxy S9 users are now reportedly receiving the July 2019 Android Security patch, and alongside critical bug fixes, the update also brings along camera improvements as well. The firmware version for this update is G9600ZHU5CSFC, and only users in Brazil are receiving the update for now. However, a broader rollout should be expected soon, now that the latest security maintenance rollout has begun in Brazil. The updating rolling out over-the-air (OTA), and users in Brazil can check manually by heading to Settings if they haven't received a notification yet.

Sammobile reports that Samsung Galaxy S9 users in Brazil are receiving the July 2019 Android Security patch. The report has not shared the screenshot of the changelog, but notes that it brings all of this month's patches and fixes that are part of Android's security bulletin and Samsung's own patches as well.

As mentioned, it also brings camera stability improvements, and the report says that this update may include the improved Camera Night Mode and the QR code scanner that works independent of Bixby Vision. Users can try the QR code scanner feature by enabling it in Camera Settings, and then scan a QR code by pointing the camera at it. This feature was rolled out to Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy S10 users recently, and even Samsung Galaxy A50 users received it last month.

If you cannot see the new Night Mode feature even after installing the update, try to reset the camera app, to enable the new functions. To reset the camera app, open the Camera app > Tap the gear icon to open camera Settings and hit Reset Settings option positioned at the bottom of the scroll.

We recommend you install the new July 2019 Android Security Update under good Wi-Fi condition and while the phone is on charge.