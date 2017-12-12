Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S9 to Have an Improved Iris Scanner: Report

 
12 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S9 to Have an Improved Iris Scanner: Report

Highlights

  • Galaxy S9 iris scanner tipped to come with 3-megapixel sensor
  • Could have better detection with glasses on and in low-light environments
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to launch early last year

Samsung has made a lasting impression in the smartphone market with the previous few generations of the Galaxy S flagship series. With the Galaxy S9 expected to launch early next year, the South Korean giant is making sure to leave no stones unturned. The iris scanner, one of Samsung's popular biometric security features, is rumoured to be getting an upgrade with the S9.

According to a new report by The Korea Herald, the iris scanner of the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be improved to better recognise users' eyes, a big step towards secure biometric verification in banking and other transactions. An iris scanner differentiates users by verifying the iris in your eyes, with the complex patterns in each iris supposedly giving it a unique identity.

This improvement will reportedly be achieved by increasing the lens size to 3-megapixels from the earlier 2-megapixels on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8. This will apparently increase the clarity of the iris scanner giving users better security even when they have glasses on or when they are in light or dark environments.

"Iris scanner is the safest biometric authentication (among iris, fingerprint and face recognition) and we will continue to improve the system for upcoming smartphones for safer banking transactions," a Samsung spokesperson told The Korea Herald.

These developments come in the wake of Face ID - Apple's facial recognition technology - gaining ground in the market. Samsung, much like Apple, is now extending security to digital banking transactions, with Samsung Pay getting support for iris and fingerprint verification. The tech giant has also partnered with multiple local banks in South Korea to incorporate their transactions onto the Galaxy range, secured by verification methods like iris scanning and fingerprint recognition.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to launch early next year, though Samsung dismissed earlier reports that the phones may be previewed at CES.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Galaxy S9 Leaks, Iris Scanner, Samsung Galaxy S9
Android Oreo Now on 0.5 Percent Devices, Nougat Grows to Over 23 Percent
Samsung Galaxy S9 to Have an Improved Iris Scanner: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Tata Cliq - Happy Feet Sale
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart New Pinch Days Sale Offers on Mobile Phone Revealed
  2. How Wifi Dabba Is Offering Internet Access for a Day at Rs. 2
  3. Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in India Permanently Slashed By Rs. 1,000
  4. Samsung Happy Hours Sale: Offers on Galaxy On5 Pro, Galaxy On7 Pro
  5. WhatsApp Web Said to Get Two New Features With Upcoming Update
  6. PUBG on Xbox One Is the Best Way to Play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  7. Idea Rs. 309 Plan Offers 1GB Data Per Day, Free Roaming Calls
  8. Redmi 5 Launched, Redmi 5A & Honor 7X in India, and More News This Week
  9. Google Pixel 2 XL Available at Rs. 64,999 as Part of New 'Best Buy' Offer
  10. Nokia 6 (2018) Passes Through TENAA Certification, Could Launch Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.