Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 have received new colour variants in India, the South Korean consumer electronics giant announced on Thursday. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets a new Burgundy Red colour variant, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a Lavender Purple colour variant. To recall, the Burgundy Red colour variant was launched globally back in May, for both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ models. The Galaxy Note 9, on the other hand, had its Lavender Purple colour which was announced at its global launch in August itself, but is only now making its way to India. The company has also announced cashback offers, an additional exchange bonus, and a discount on the Galaxy Watch.

Both new colour variants become available to buy on Thursday itself, via select offline stores, online portals, and the Samsung Shop. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 had been launched in Metallic Copper, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue colour variants in India. Thus, the smartphone is now offered in four colour variants in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, was launched in Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, and Midnight Black colour variants in India back in March, before getting a Sunrise Gold colour variant in June. Including the Burgundy Red, the Galaxy S9+ is now available in five colour variants in the country.

Samsung on Thursday also announced new cashback and upgrade offers for both sets of smartphones. The first offer gives a Rs. 6,000 cashback to buyers who purchase the Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy Note 9 with an HDFC Bank card, or via Paytm Mall. A Samsung Upgrade offer was also detailed, where buyers get an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000. Lastly, Samsung says Galaxy Note 9 buyers can purchase the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch worth Rs. 24,990 for just Rs. 9,999.