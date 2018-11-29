NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Reportedly Get Second One UI Beta Update; Galaxy Note 9 Users Now Able to Sign Up

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Reportedly Get Second One UI Beta Update; Galaxy Note 9 Users Now Able to Sign Up

, 29 November 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Reportedly Get Second One UI Beta Update; Galaxy Note 9 Users Now Able to Sign Up

Samsung Galaxy S9 One UI second beta has build number G960FXXU2ZRKL and a file size of 700MB

Highlights

  • The second One UI beta is out for Samsung Galaxy S9 series
  • Another update has also been issued to fix 2 bugs
  • Galaxy Note 9 users can sign up for beta on the latest Samsung+ app

Samsung this month unveiled its latest One UI mobile user interface to succeed the previous Samsung Experience UI on its smartphones starting off with the flagship models. After releasing the first-ever One UI beta update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ about a couple of weeks back, the South Korean manufacturer has now gone ahead and released the second beta that comes with certain bug fixes and improvements. The company is also now allowing some Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users in the US to sign up for One UI beta update.

A report by Sammobile claims that the second beta update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ is rolling out with build number G960FXXU2ZRKL; no countries are specified in the rollout. The update reportedly has a file size of about 700MB and retains the November 2018 security patch from the first beta release. Apart from that, this beta update brings improvement in the selfie camera's performance and betters overall stability and security of the handset. It is based on top of Android 9.0 Pie. However, some users have allegedly reported issues with mobile data on the second beta.

Another report by the same publication claims that a hotfix has already been released that fixes this connectivity issue and also resolves an issue wherein some users were not able to access certain apps. According to the report, this minor update has a file size of 90MB and comes with build number G960FXXU2ZRKN on the Galaxy S9 and G965FXXU2ZRKN on the Galaxy S9+. The update has reportedly rolled out only in Germany.

Separately, a report by XDA Developers cites certain forum members to say that Samsung is now letting unlocked Galaxy Note 9 users in the US sign up for the One UI beta. This is apparently showing up when you download the latest Samsung+ APK (version 11.2.3.0 beta). Apart from unlocked units, Galaxy Note 9 users on Sprint and Verizon networks are also getting the sign-up page.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI, Android Pie, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
