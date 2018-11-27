NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Polaris Blue Colour Variants Launched: Price, Availability

, 27 November 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9 Polaris Blue price starts at EUR 849

Highlights

  • The Polaris Blue colour is similar to the Ice Blue colour in China
  • It will be made available in the 64GB storage configuration
  • Sale starts in Germany in early December 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Ice Blue colour variant is making its way out of the Chinese and South Korean markets and will be available as the Polaris Blue in Germany from early December this year, just before Christmas season. The new Polaris Blue Galaxy S9 colour will join the likes of Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, Sunrise Gold, and Titanium Gray to take the total to 6 options. The new Polaris Blue colour variant will be available in Germany only in the 64GB storage model, for both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Polaris Blue price, availability

The only major difference between Samsung's Ice Blue and Polaris Blue colour options is that the former comes in 128GB storage variants while the latter will be available in only 64GB storage options. Notably, the Polaris Blue colour variant of Galaxy S9 has been priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 68,200) and that of the Galaxy S9+ comes in at EUR 949 (around Rs. 76,200), which is the same as all other colour options. Samsung hasn't revealed the release date for the new colour, but says it will come to the German market in “the beginning of December”.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications

Specifications of the Polaris Blue colour remain the same. The Samsung Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED panel, while the Galaxy S9+ sports a larger 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED panel, both with the Infinity Display design and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Both variants are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC (in US and China) and Exynos 9810 SoC in the Indian market. The Galaxy S9 features 4GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S9+ comes with 6GB of RAM and a larger 3,500mAh battery unit. Both the phones sport the same rear 12-megapixel Dual Pixel primary sensor with a variable aperture of f/1.5-f/2.4 and OIS; the Galaxy S9+ has an additional 12-megapixel secondary wide angle sensor.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung
Honor 8X
