Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have received a new Ice Blue colour variant in the Chinese market months after the original launch. This is the first gradient-style colour option for Samsung's flagship smartphone range. With this release, Ice Blue now sits with other options like Burgundy Red, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, Sunrise Gold, and Titanium Gray in the Galaxy S9 lineup. Key highlights of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ include Snapdragon 845/ Exynos 9810 SoCs, AKG-tuned dual speakers, superb cameras, and AR Emojis.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Ice Blue price, availability

The new Ice Blue colour variant in the Galaxy S9 range is up for pre-orders in China starting Tuesday exclusively in China only in the 128GB storage variants. The Galaxy S9 model is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 57,000), while the Galaxy S9+ model will retail for CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 67,400), both with a free bundled wireless charger. The Ice Blue colour for the Galaxy S9 starts shipping from November 20 while the Galaxy S9+ will be released later on November 26. Global availability is not official yet, but we can expect Samsung to make an announcement soon.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED panel with a 18.5:9 aspect ratio, while the Galaxy S9+ has a larger 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED panel with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are both powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC in the Indian market. The Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S9+ comes with 6GB of RAM and a 3,500mAh battery. Both have the same rear 12-megapixel primary Dual Pixel sensor with f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture and OIS, however the Galaxy S9+ has an additional secondary 12-megapixel wide angle rear sensor. Event their front cameras are the same - an 8-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture.