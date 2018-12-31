NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Facing Battery Drain Issue After Android Pie Update, Some Users Report

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Facing Battery Drain Issue After Android Pie Update, Some Users Report

, 31 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Facing Battery Drain Issue After Android Pie Update, Some Users Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 battery is reportedly dropping sharply after applying Android Pie

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S9 started receiving Android Pie update last week
  • Battery drain reports are mixed with some users seeing improvements
  • Bixby 2.0 was also found to be acting up after the Pie update

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ owners are reportedly facing battery drain issues after installing the recently released Android Pie update for the two phones. The phones are apparently going down several battery percentage points in a matter of seconds. Several users are claiming that the battery performance has become worse after the update, select others, however, had the opposite experience. It is unclear at this point if this a widespread issue or limited to a certain geography. Samsung had started rolling out the Pie update for its flagship models on last week.

According to the folks at SamMobile, who were the first to spot the battery drain issue, the charge on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones is going down quickly for some users after applying the Android Pie update. The publication speculated that it could be one of the reasons why the South Korea-based manufacturer has only released the Pie update in a handful of countries. “Battery life has been better on Pie than Oreo in general, but I just saw my Galaxy S9+ go down from 10 percent battery to 5 percent in a matter of seconds, without the phone reporting any app going haywire in the background,” wrote SamMobile's Abhijeet.

The user feedback to the update seem to be mixed at the moment with some users experiencing the battery charge drain and others claiming that their phone's battery performance has actually become better after the update.

This is the second issue that is being reported about the Galaxy S9 Pie update. Last week, some users noted that they were having problems using Bixby voice assistant after the Android Pie update. The Bixby 2.0 on Galaxy S9 phones apparently fails to understand many commands that worked fine with Bixby 1.0.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphone started getting the Android Pie update on December 24. The update is over 1.7GB in size and includes the upgraded One users interface as well as core Pie features.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display5.80-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Android Pie, Android 9 Pie, Samsung
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone Battery Replacement Programme Ends Today, Last Chance to Get Your Out-of-Warranty iPhone Battery Replaced
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Facing Battery Drain Issue After Android Pie Update, Some Users Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Huawei P Smart (2019) With Android Pie, Dewdrop Display Launched
  2. Nokia 9 PureView Leaked Press Render Shows Penta-Lens Camera Setup
  3. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  4. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones Today
  5. iPhone Battery Replacement Programme for Out-of-Warranty Models Ends Today
  6. Aquaman Bests Suicide Squad as It Nears $750 Million Worldwide
  7. iPhone XS Max Catches Fire in US Man's Pocket, Report Claims
  8. OnePlus 6T Available With Discount, No-Cost EMI Offers From Saturday
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9 Facing Battery Drain After Pie Update, Some Users Report
  10. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Update Brings November Security Patch, Improvements
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.