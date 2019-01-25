Samsung Galaxy S9+ is available at Rs. 52,900 under the Samsung Days sale on Flipkart. The four-day Flipkart sale that will last until Sunday, January 27 also brings discounts on other Galaxy-series models, including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy On Nxt, and Galaxy On Max. The Galaxy Note 9 also comes with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 9,000. Further, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options and a five percent instant discount on EMI transactions made through an HDFC Bank debit card.

Among other deals during the ongoing Samsung Days sale on Flipkart, the Galaxy S9+ 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 52,900. This is lower than the launch price of the Galaxy S9+ that was set at Rs. 64,900 for the same 64GB storage variant. The Flipkart sale has also listed the Galaxy S8 at Rs. 30,990, down from the existing price of Rs. 31,990. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,444 per month. Further, the Galaxy Note 9 is available under the sale along with an additional discount of Rs. 9,000.

The Samsung Days sale on Flipkart has also included budget options. There is the Samsung Galaxy On6 at Rs. 9,990, down from the existing price of Rs. 12,990. Similarly, the Galaxy On8 (2018) is available during the sale at Rs. 12,990. The smartphone was launched last year at Rs. 16,990. The Galaxy On Nxt 16GB storage variant is also available at Rs. 9,490, down from the launch price of Rs. 10,999.

Flipkart has also listed the Samsung Galaxy J4+ with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 750. The Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J6+ are also available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000.

