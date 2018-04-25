Samsung Galaxy S9 Active With 4000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 845 SoC Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are the company's latest flagship handsets that were announced ahead of Mobile World Congress this year. Days after the launch, the Galaxy S9 Mini was spotted online, and now newer reports have arrived which suggest that the South Korean giant is also looking to unveil the Galaxy S9 Active in the coming few weeks. Much like previous generations, the Galaxy S9 Active will evidently be a more durable and rugged variant of the Galaxy S9 series. Now, let's get to what the leak says about the phone's features.

As per a screenshot obtained by Ready Tricks, a new Samsung smartphone with model number SM-G893 could be launched in the second half of 2018. This is assumed to be the Galaxy S9 Active considering the Galaxy S8 Active had the model number SM-G892. Talking about specifications, the screenshot suggests the phone will be powered by the same octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Photo Credit: Ready Tricks

The display will reportedly have screen size of 5.8-inch and QHD+ resolution (1440x2960 pixels). As for the camera, the rear module will get a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.5 - f/2.4 dual aperture, while the front camera will feature an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture. Lastly, the phone is said to bear a 4000mAh battery under the hood. Pricing wise, we can expect the Galaxy S9 Mini to sport the same price tag as the Galaxy S9 if not higher, considering the added durability aspect. As for availability, the Galaxy S9 Mini might be launched in Q3 2018 followed by release in the next couple of weeks.

Previously, the Galaxy S9 Mini had been spotted on TENAA with a 5.8-inch display and Android 8.0 Oreo. If indeed accurate, this will be the first Mini variant for Samsung flagship handsets since the Galaxy S5 Mini launched back in July 2014.