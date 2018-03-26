Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 128GB Variant Silently Launched in India

 
, 26 March 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 128GB Variant Silently Launched in India

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 61,900
  • Price of the Galaxy S9+ 128GB option is Rs. 68,900
  • Only the 64GB and 256GB variants of both phones were in India till now

The 128GB variants of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been quietly launched in the Indian market. This move comes just weeks after the two Galaxy S9 series smartphones made their way to the country, in 64GB and 256GB storage options. Gadgets 360 has learnt that Samsung has announced the launch of the two new variants to its offline partners, with retail availability expected later this week. It is not yet clear if and when they will be available online - at the moment, the new 128GB variants of two Galaxy S9 models are not listed on Flipkart or Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in India

According to a source, Galaxy S9 128GB variant will retail in India at Rs. 61,900, while the Galaxy S9+ price for the same storage option is Rs. 68,900. These prices, to nobody’s surprise, are positioned between those of the 64GB and 256GB options. For those unaware, Galaxy S9 64GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 65,900, respectively. Similarly, the Galaxy S9+ price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB model, and goes up to Rs. 72,900 for the 256GB option.

 

Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ offer the AR Emoji feature, which is the company's answer to Apple's Animoji with a few changes. AR Emoji are meant be virtual avatars, letting users turn themselves into a customised emoji. These emoji can be shared via the keyboard app to any app, and regardless of the recipients phone. Both smartphones also feature Bixby Vision in the camera app, offering live translation features, scene and building recognition, and a calorie counter.

The Galaxy S9 duo also feature dual speakers tuned by AKG Acoustics, as well as Dolby Atmos surround sound. Both the smartphones also offer slow-mo 960fps video recording. The dual aperture setup on the Galaxy S9+ offers some additions features, as the primary rear camera sensor is capable of shooting at f/2.4 when there's ample light, but can switch to f/1.5 when the phone detects low-light conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are powered by the Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC in India. You get the Android Oreo experience out-of-the-box and IP68 water + dust resistance as well. Connectivity options include Gigabit LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and, yes, the 3.5mm headphone jack. Both phones have an identical 8-megapixel autofocus front camera f/1.7 sensor and come with a microSD slot with support for cards up to 400GB capacity.

 

The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display, 4GB of RAM, a 3000mAh battery, and a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor with OIS. It measures 147.7x68.7x8.5mm and weighs 163 grams.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ packs a 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display, 6GB of RAM, a 3500mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup with dual OIS, specifically a wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor and a telephoto lens with 12-megapixel autofocus f/2.4 sensor. It measures 158.1x73.8x8.5mm and weighs 189 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Display

5.80-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review

Display

6.20-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 128GB Variant Silently Launched in India
 
 

Google Pixel 2
