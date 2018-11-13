At Samsung Developers Conference, the company announced its brand new One UI skin based on the latest Android 9 Pie version. At the conference, the company had reportedly confirmed that it would release One UI to only its 2018 flagships, the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9. Now, a fresh report suggests that the One UI update will arrive for some older phones as well. Furthermore, a Samsung Germany customer care support channel outed the possible launch date of the open beta release of Samsung One UI, based on Android 9 Pie.

Android Authority reports that Samsung's One UI will arrive for the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 users as well. This refutes previous reports that stated Samsung will not roll out the One UI experience for these phones. The publication claims that Samsung has confirmed that the One UI experience is coming to the above mentioned phones.

In any case, the report doesn't clarify whether these phones will be eligible for the open beta release or not. It could be possible that the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 series will be only eligible for the One UI open beta release, but the stable release will reach older phones as well. We expect Samsung to bring more clarity on the matter when it releases the open beta version for the One UI software this month.

AllAboutSamsung reports that the company is expected to roll out the Android Pie-based One UI to Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 users starting Thursday, November 15. This information has been sourced from a customer support response in Germany. The report also says that Android Pie and One UI open beta version will be first available in Germany, US, and South Korea, followed by India, China, France, Spain, and UK.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, or a Galaxy Note 9, you can sign up for the open beta release by downloading the Samsung Members app or the Samsung+ in the US from Galaxy Apps or the Google Play Store. After logging in, head to Notices and select One UI Beta Program Registration to submit an application. Once signed up, go to Settings > Update Software, to check for an update.

For those unaware, Samsung One UI is the company's latest software based on Android Pie, and is designed to deliver a "more natural and comfortable" one-handed user experience over what's available on the existing Samsung Experience UX. Samsung has transformed the upper part of the screen for viewing and designed its lower part for touch interaction. Moreover, the options on the Settings menu have been rearranged to provide relative functions together, while tabs on various pre-installed apps such as the Clock app have been moved from the top to the bottom to make them easily accessible with a thumb. It is also designed for the foldable smartphone form factor that Samsung showcased at the SDC 2018 keynote. The stable One UI software version is expected to roll out sometime in January.