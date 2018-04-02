Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have received price cuts in India following the launch of the latest Galaxy S-Series flagship models, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Gadgets 360 has learnt Samsung has informed its offline retail partners of the new prices, which are now also reflecting on the company's online store. The Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB model is now priced at Rs. 49,990, while the Galaxy S8+ 64GB model is priced at Rs. 53,990. The Galaxy S8+ 128GB model is now priced at Rs. 64,900, while there is no 128GB model of the Galaxy S8 listed on the company site for now.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ started receiving their Android 8.0 Oreo updates in February.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ India variants are powered by the Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC . The smartphones are nearly identical in terms of specifications. The primary differences are battery capacity, dimensions, and screen size of the Infinity Display, which is a dual-edge curved display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, complete with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S8+ sports a 6.2-inch display with the same resolution and display technology. The displays are certified by the UHD Alliance as Mobile HDR Premium.

The octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC sports a quad-core module clocked at 2.35GHz, and another quad-core module clocked at 1.9GHz. The Exynos 8895 SoC on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones feature 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear cameras with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.7 aperture. On the front, the smartphones bear 8-megapixel front cameras with autofocus, and also bear an f/1.7 aperture. Both smartphones feature 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ include 4G LTE (Cat. 16), Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. They both support Samsung Pay, with NFC and MST connectivity. The two smartphones come with iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, and facial recognition.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ support wireless charging as well as fast charging. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively. The Galaxy S8 measures 148.9x68.1x8mm and weighs 155 grams. The Galaxy S8+ measures 159.5x73.4x8.1mm and weighs 173 grams.

Of course, one of the biggest highlight features of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is the Bixby virtual assistant. At launch, the virtual assistant will not feature Bixby Voice functionality, but, will offer Bixby Vision, Home, and Reminder features. Another highlight feature is IP68 certification for dust and water resistance

