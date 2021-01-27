Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+ Getting January 2021 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8 is getting firmware version G950FXXSBDUA3 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ is getting firmware version G955FXXSBDUA3.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 January 2021 14:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+ Getting January 2021 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8 series was launched four years ago

Highlights
  • Samsung is pushing out quarterly security updates for old handsets
  • Galaxy S8 series Exynos models in Latin America are getting the update
  • Apart from the security patch, it brings no other changes or additions

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ are reportedly getting the latest January 2021 Android security patch. The latest patch update is apparently rolling out for Exynos-SoC models in the Latin American region. Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Samsung Galaxy S8 were launched in 2017. Four years later, they are still receiving security patch support from the company. Samsung is offering quarterly security patches for these two four-year old handsets, and they are no longer eligible for a major software update.

SamMobile reports that Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Samsung Galaxy S8 are now receiving the latest security patch. Samsung Galaxy S8 is getting the firmware version G950FXXSBDUA3 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ is getting the firmware version G955FXXSBDUA3. The update is rolling out for Exynos models only in the Latin America region. The update should broaden its reach and roll out to all users in the near future.

The report says that apart from the security patch, the latest update from Samsung brings no other changes or additions. Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Samsung Galaxy S8 Exynos model users in Latin America should typically get a notification for an update, but they can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. It is best to install the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is placed on charge.

It is commendable that Samsung is still offering quarterly patches for the Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Samsung Galaxy S8. It was moved to this quarterly update cycle last year in May. Since then, instead of getting monthly security patches, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ models have been receiving security updates in firmware updates that are pushed out to the phones once every quarter. The phones run on Android 9 with Samsung's One UI on top.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8 review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 8895
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 7.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8+ review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 8895
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 7.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, January 2021 Security Update, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Clubhouse, the Invite-Only Social Media App, Is Slowly Getting Pried Open

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+ Getting January 2021 Security Patch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Enables Ultra-Wideband Support on HomePod Mini for Handoff Feature
  2. TikTok, WeChat, 57 Other Apps ‘Permanently’ Banned in India: Reports
  3. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Reducing India Workforce, Unsure of Comeback
  4. Apple Rumoured to Be Working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. AmazonBasics 55-Inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD HDR Smart LED TV Review
  7. FAU-G Game App is Available Now: How to Download on Android
  8. Eros Now to Stream Hollywood Movies ‘First Day, First Show’ at Rs. 149
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo A55 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A02 With 6.5-Inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple Launches Special Edition Powerbeats Pro With ‘Black-on-Black’ Aesthetics Offered by Fragment Design
  3. Asus Sky Selection 2 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+ Getting January 2021 Security Patch: Report
  5. Eros Now Unveils ‘First Day, First Show’ Offering, to Stream Hollywood Movies for Rs. 149
  6. Google Maps Improves Transliterated Search Results for 10 Indian Languages
  7. Huawei to Open French Plant, Its First Outside China, in 2023
  8. Google Said to Revive Australia News Platform Launch Amid Content Payment Fight
  9. Amazon to Expand Tech Hub in Boston With 3,000 New Jobs
  10. YouTube Shorts Eyes TikTok Competition With 3.5 Billion Daily Views in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com