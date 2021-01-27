Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ are reportedly getting the latest January 2021 Android security patch. The latest patch update is apparently rolling out for Exynos-SoC models in the Latin American region. Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Samsung Galaxy S8 were launched in 2017. Four years later, they are still receiving security patch support from the company. Samsung is offering quarterly security patches for these two four-year old handsets, and they are no longer eligible for a major software update.

SamMobile reports that Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Samsung Galaxy S8 are now receiving the latest security patch. Samsung Galaxy S8 is getting the firmware version G950FXXSBDUA3 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ is getting the firmware version G955FXXSBDUA3. The update is rolling out for Exynos models only in the Latin America region. The update should broaden its reach and roll out to all users in the near future.

The report says that apart from the security patch, the latest update from Samsung brings no other changes or additions. Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Samsung Galaxy S8 Exynos model users in Latin America should typically get a notification for an update, but they can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. It is best to install the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is placed on charge.

It is commendable that Samsung is still offering quarterly patches for the Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Samsung Galaxy S8. It was moved to this quarterly update cycle last year in May. Since then, instead of getting monthly security patches, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ models have been receiving security updates in firmware updates that are pushed out to the phones once every quarter. The phones run on Android 9 with Samsung's One UI on top.

