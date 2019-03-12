Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8+ Reportedly Receiving March Android Security Patch

, 12 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8+ Reportedly Receiving March Android Security Patch

The Galaxy Note 8 reportedly received the Android Pie stable update last month

Highlights

  • The changelog is not yet available for the updates
  • March security patch fixes eight critical Android vulnerabilities
  • It also brings a fix for eleven Samsung exclusive vulnerabilities

Samsung has reportedly begun the rollout of a new software update for the Galaxy Note 8 that brings the Android security patch for March. Additionally, the company has reportedly also released a software update for the Galaxy S8 that upgrades the Android security patch to March level on the 2018 flagship. The update for both the smartphones appears to be a staged one and is available to users in a handful of countries as of now and is expected to roll out widely in the upcoming weeks.

The latest update for the Galaxy Note 8 is reportedly the second Android Pie-based update for the Galaxy Note 8 after it started receiving the stable Android Pie update last month. As for the new update, it is reportedly available to users in Romania, Switzerland, Bulgaria Taiwan and a few Nordic countries. However, it appears that Samsung is yet to release the changelog for the new Galaxy Note 8 update that has a build number N950FXXS5DSB4. We tried to download the update and can verify that it is not yet available for Galaxy Note 8 users in India via the stable channel. The release of the software update was sighted by SamMobile.

The Galaxy S8+ has also reportedly started receiving a new software update that brings the March Android security patch. The firmware number of the update is G955FXXU4CSB9 and it is reportedly available only for Galaxy S8+ users in Uruguay who have availed Claro's telecom services. The update's rollout for the Galaxy S8 was spotted by SamMobile. As for the March security patch, it fixes eight critical vulnerabilities in the Android OS and eleven SVEs (Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposure) that are exclusive to Samsung smartphones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent buildquality, design and display
  • Useful stylus
  • Very good cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Slightly heavy
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8+ review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Android Pie, March Android Security Update
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Facebook Pulls but Then Restores Warren Ads Aimed at Big Tech
World Wide Web Turns 30: A Look at the Development of the Internet
Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8+ Reportedly Receiving March Android Security Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp Temporarily Banning Users of Third-Party WhatsApp Apps
  3. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  4. OnePlus Announces Winner of New OxygenOS Feature Challenge
  5. Android Q Beta to Be Available to More Smartphones
  6. Samsung Takes on Xiaomi With Online-Only 4K UHD TVs Starting at Rs. 41,990
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30 Review
  8. Adobe Is Finally Killing Shockwave on April 9 This Year
  9. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Leaked
  10. Nokia 6.2 Price said to Be Similar to Nokia 6.1, Release Date Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.