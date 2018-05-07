Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite With Iris Recognition Undergoes TENAA Certification in China

 
, 07 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite With Iris Recognition Undergoes TENAA Certification in China

Photo Credit: TENAA

Highlights

  • The model number is SM-G8750
  • It was previously rumoured to be the Galaxy S9 Mini
  • The phone is expected get an Infinity Display

Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini, reported to be the company's upcoming smartphone, was spotted last month, on Geekbench. But, it seems that the handset with model number SM-G8750 is, in fact, the Galaxy S8 Lite. The smartphone has now gone through usual TENAA certification in China. The listing reveals certain specifications and design elements of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite.

As per the TENAA listing, the phone will sport a display with 1080x2220 pixels resolution with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. This leads us to believe that might be yet another smartphone from Samsung to sport the proprietary Infinity Display. Courtesy the listing, the phone will run Android 8.0.0 out-of-the-box. It will be powered by an SoC clocked at 2.2GHz or 1.9GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the rear camera is expected to get a 16-megapixel sensor while the front camera might sport an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the Galaxy S8 Lite, according to the listing, will include 4G LTE, Bluetooth and USB, and sensors include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, iris recognition, and fingerprint sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 148.9x68.1x8.0mm and weight is 155 grams. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Previously, in the Geekbench listing, the phone has been suggested to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Additionally, it got a single-core score of 1619 and multi-core score of 5955.

Separately, the upcoming Galaxy S10 flagship has been reported to arrive early with an expected launch around CES 2019. Additionally, the South Korean giant's first foldable phone might become a reality as soon as Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite, Samsung, Android, TENAA
WhatsApp Business iOS App Development Reportedly Begins
Amazon Wants to 3D Scan Your Body to Give the Right Fit of Clothing
Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite With Iris Recognition Undergoes TENAA Certification in China
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale Offers Price Drops on Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy On Nxt
  2. Redmi S2 Leaked Poster Highlights Antenna Lines; Price Leaked
  3. IRCTC App Now Lets You Book Tatkal Tickets Using E-Wallet
  4. This WhatsApp Bug Can Crash Your Smartphone
  5. Asus TUF FX504, ROG G703 With 8th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code Released
  7. BSNL Extends Free Sunday Calling Offer Again
  8. Honor 10 India Launch on May 15, Reveals Flipkart
  9. Want to Attend the OnePlus 6 India Launch? Here's Your Chance
  10. OnePlus Phones Now Getting Google Lens Feature in Google Assistant
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.