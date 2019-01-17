NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Now Getting One UI Beta Based on Android 9 Pie

, 17 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Now Getting One UI Beta Based on Android 9 Pie

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are set to receive stable One UI update in March

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users need to sign in on the Members app
  • One UI the Galaxy S9 series debuted last November
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 recently received One UI beta

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are now a part of the One UI beta programme that is designed to offer the latest user experience along with the Android 9.0 Pie update. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were the first by the company to receive the One UI skin. However, the company also brought the identical experience to the Galaxy Note 9 and most recently opened the beta programme for the Galaxy Note 8 as well. One UI was unveiled as the successor to the Samsung Experience UX at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) last November. It is essentially designed to make one-handed experiences easier and more comfortable over the previous interface.

Users with the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8+ can join the One UI beta programme directly from the Samsung Members app. Initially, the beta programme has been started for the 2017 Samsung flagships in India. It is, however, safe to expect that the beta testing of One UI will be expanded shortly to other markets as well.

If you're in India and own a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, you can join the One UI beta programme by downloading the Samsung Members app. You'll need to sign in with a Samsung account to register for the beta programme on the Members app. Once done, move to the Software update section from the Settings menu and then refresh the screen. The new update will be provided that should start downloading on your device automatically.samsung galaxy s8 plus android pie one ui beta members app gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

SamMobile reports that the One UI beta build for the Galaxy S8 brings firmware version G950FXXU4ZSA5, while the Galaxy S8+ gets version G955FXXU4ZSA5. We were able to independently verify the One UI beta release. Moreover, the update is around 1.6GB in size and brings the January 2019 Android security patch.

Among other changes, One UI brings Android 9.0 Pie along with all-new gesture-based system navigation. Content, settings, and other information on the interface has also been reorganised to make one-handed operations easier and more comfortable over the Samsung Experience UX.

Samsung started the beta testing of One UI on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ back in November, soon after its debut at Samsung's annual developer conference in San Francisco. The company expanded the programme towards the Galaxy Note 9 and recently rolled out the stable One UI for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9.

Earlier this week, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also joined the One UI beta programme, though it is expected to receive the stable release in February. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, on the other hand, are set to receive the Android Pie update along with One UI skin in March, as per the roadmap posted on the Members app.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8 review
Display5.80-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8+ review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, One UI, Android Pie, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Spotify Could Launch in India on January 31: Report
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Now Getting One UI Beta Based on Android 9 Pie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  3. Amazon Echo Input Smartens Your Dumb Speaker With Alexa for Rs. 2,999
  4. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2 to Get Discounted During Flipkart Sale
  5. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  6. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2-Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC
  8. Vivo Announces Cashify-Powered Smartphone Exchange Programme in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M20 Specifications, Features Tipped in New Leaks
  10. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.