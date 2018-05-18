Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy A8+ Offered With Up to Rs. 8,000 Cashback to Take on OnePlus 6

 
, 18 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy A8+ Offered With Up to Rs. 8,000 Cashback to Take on OnePlus 6

Highlights

  • Galaxy S8 available with Rs. 8,000 cashback
  • Galaxy A8+ comes for an effective price of Rs. 29,990
  • The cashback offer is available on Paytm Mall

OnePlus 6 has already been launched as the company's big flagship of 2018 and the manufacturer is promoting it with the tagline 'The Speed You Need'. Interestingly, Samsung has announced a cashback on two of its smartphones, an offer that appears to take on the OnePlus 6. The South Korean giant is offering up to Rs. 8,000 cashback on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A8+, and the announcement comes with the tagline 'More Than Just Speed'. The key features in both the smartphones include Super AMOLED display, IP68 water resistance, Samsung Pay, and Bixby assistant.

In a tweet on Thursday, the same day OnePlus 6 was unveiled in India, Samsung Mobile India tweeted details of the offer on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A8+. The caption also contains the words 'Why settle for just speed when you can get much more than just speed'. Under the offer, the Galaxy S8 buyers will get a cashback of Rs. 8,000 and Galaxy A8+ buyers can avail a Rs. 5,000 cashback.

Under the offer, the effective price of the Samsung Galaxy S8 has come down to Rs. 37,990 from Rs. 45,990 and the Galaxy A8+ will now cost Rs. 29,990 down from Rs. 34,990. Notably, the offers are available on Paytm Mall. It is worth noting that the Galaxy S8 is available at Rs. 45,990 and the Galaxy A8+ is available for Rs. 32,490 on Samsung's India site.

To recall some of the specifications, the Galaxy S8 is powered by the Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC and it had started receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update earlier this year. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Infinity Display, which is a dual-edge curved display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, complete with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S8 features a 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear cameras with optical image stabilisation and a f/1.7 aperture. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel front camera with autofocus, and also bear an f/1.7 aperture. It comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. The handset is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery, and supports wireless charging and fast charging.

On the other hand, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A8+ runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and sports a 6-inch FHD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED display in 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 7885 octa-core SoC, with two cores clocked at a 2.2GHz and six cores clocked at 1.6GHz. It features 6GB of RAM.

The dual front camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) includes a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel f/1.9 sensor. It also sports a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor on the back. It sports 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It is powered by a 3500mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8 review
Display5.80-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large high-quality sAMOLED screen
  • Good battery life
  • Lots of RAM and storage space
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Face recognition is flaky
  • Software bloat
  • Below-average cameras
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) review
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2220 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Paytm Mall
Instagram Now Lets You Share Posts in Stories
No Man's Sky Xbox One Release Date and Multiplayer Announced
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy A8+ Offered With Up to Rs. 8,000 Cashback to Take on OnePlus 6
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1
  2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Price in India Slashed Again
  3. BSNL Rs. 98 Recharge Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day and 26-Day Validity
  4. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched in India
  5. Moto 1s With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM Launched
  6. OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy J6 With Infinity Display India Launch Confirmed for May 21
  8. Is Oppo Realme 1 Better Than Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1?
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy A8+ Offered With Cashback to Take on OnePlus 6
  10. Nokia X6 Global Launch Hinted at, New Nokia X Series Models Rumoured
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.