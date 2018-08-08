NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S7 Vulnerable to Hacking Thanks to Meltdown Chip Security Flaw: Researchers

Samsung Galaxy S7 Vulnerable to Hacking Thanks to Meltdown Chip Security Flaw: Researchers

, 08 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S7 Vulnerable to Hacking Thanks to Meltdown Chip Security Flaw: Researchers

Samsung's Galaxy S7 smartphones contain a microchip security flaw, uncovered earlier this year, that put tens of millions of devices at risk to hackers looking to spy on their users, researchers told Reuters.

The Galaxy S7 and other smartphones made by Samsung Electronics were previously thought to be immune to a security vulnerability known as Meltdown, which researchers said affected most of the world's PCs, smartphones and other computing devices.

Researchers from Austria's Graz Technical University told Reuters they have figured out a way to exploit the Meltdown vulnerability to attack Galaxy S7 handsets.

The team plans to release their findings on Wednesday at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas. They are looking into Meltdown's impact on other makes and models of smartphones and expect to uncover more vulnerable devices in the near future, researcher Michael Schwarz told Reuters.

"There are potentially even more phones affected that we don't know about yet," he said. "There are potentially hundreds of million of phones out there that are affected by Meltdown and may not be patched because the vendors themselves do not know."

Samsung said it created a patch to protect Galaxy S7 handsets against Meltdown that it began pushing out to affected users last month.

"Samsung takes security very seriously and our products and services are designed with security as a priority," the company said in a statement.

A Samsung spokeswoman declined to say how many Galaxy S7s were vulnerable to Meltdown attacks.

She said there were no reported cases where Meltdown had been exploited to attack an S7 handset and that no other Samsung phones were known to be vulnerable.

Meltdown, and a second vulnerability known as Spectre, can be exploited to reveal the contents of a computer device's central processing unit - designed to be a secure inner sanctum. Hackers can exploit those vulnerabilities by either bypassing hardware barriers or tricking applications into giving up secret information such as passwords or banking details.

There are no known cases of hackers exploiting either vulnerability in a real-world attack, but disclosure of the widespread hardware flaws has rocked the computer industry, forcing chipmakers and device manufacturers to scramble to contain the fallout.

The Galaxy S7 is currently used by some 30 million people, according to research firm Strategy Analytics. Samsung has released two new versions of its flagship Galaxy line of smartphones since the S7 debuted in 2016.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Easy to hold and handle
  • Unbelievable processing power
  • Phenomenal camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Bloated software
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 review
Display5.10-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 6.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Meltdown, Spectre
Batwoman: Ruby Rose Cast as Lesbian Superhero for DC's Arrowverse
Samsung to Spend $22 Billion on New AI, 5G, Auto Technology in Push for Growth
Samsung Galaxy S7 Vulnerable to Hacking Thanks to Meltdown Chip Security Flaw: Researchers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Kicks Off With Vivo V9, Vivo Nex Flash Sales
  3. Oppo F9 Pro Colour Options, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed by Oppo India
  4. Flipkart Takes on Amazon With 'The Big Freedom Sale', Starting August 10
  5. Apple Tipped to Name Next iPhones as iPhone 9, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 AI Camera Features, S Pen Colours Leaked
  7. Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Likely on August 21 at HMD Global Event
  8. Google Pixel 3 to Ship With Android 9's Gesture Navigation as Default
  9. Everything You Need to Know About PES 2019 Demo
  10. WhatsApp on Android Will Finally Get a Feature iPhone Already Has
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.