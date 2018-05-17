Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge had started receiving their Android 8.0 Oreo updates a couple of weeks ago, but Samsung is now pausing the rollout as some users are experiencing random reboots. Earlier this month, some users in the UK had reported that the new Android version was available through a software update. The development came shortly after Samsung officially revealed the update schedule for both of its 2016 flagships in South Korea. But now, the company has issued an official statement and some instructions for those stuck with rebooting smartphones.

A bug has reportedly been hitting some Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge units that causes the two handsets to randomly reboot. Due to that, Samsung has decided to press pause on the Android Oreo rollout, as noted by moderators on Samsung's forums, spotted by Android Police.

Samsung states, "Following a limited number of cases where Galaxy S7 devices have rebooted unexpectedly with the Android 8.0 Oreo, we have temporarily stopped the rollout of the update. We are investigating the issue internally to ensure that the impact to the affected devices is minimised and the rollout of the update can resume as quickly as possible."

If you have already received the Android Oreo update and are experiencing reboots, Samsung recommends a visit to a local Samsung Support Center. It appears that fixing the issue requires a Factory data reset so the team at the support center can restore your handset. In case you cannot visit a Support Center, a factory data reset via Recovery Mode has been recommended. And if none of these work, you can contact Samsung support to set up a repair, but all of your data stored on your smartphone will be lost.

As of now, there is no information on when the Android Oreo rollout will resume on the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. However, when the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were in this same situation, Samsung was able to get things back on track within a few days.