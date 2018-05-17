Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Android Oreo Update Rollout Paused Due to Unexpected Reboots

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Android Oreo Update Rollout Paused Due to Unexpected Reboots

 
, 17 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Android Oreo Update Rollout Paused Due to Unexpected Reboots

Highlights

  • Samsung confirmed pause in update rollout for Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge
  • If you are experiencing reboots, you should visit a local Support Center
  • No information on when the Android Oreo rollout will resume

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge had started receiving their Android 8.0 Oreo updates a couple of weeks ago, but Samsung is now pausing the rollout as some users are experiencing random reboots. Earlier this month, some users in the UK had reported that the new Android version was available through a software update. The development came shortly after Samsung officially revealed the update schedule for both of its 2016 flagships in South Korea. But now, the company has issued an official statement and some instructions for those stuck with rebooting smartphones.

A bug has reportedly been hitting some Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge units that causes the two handsets to randomly reboot. Due to that, Samsung has decided to press pause on the Android Oreo rollout, as noted by moderators on Samsung's forums, spotted by Android Police.

Samsung states, "Following a limited number of cases where Galaxy S7 devices have rebooted unexpectedly with the Android 8.0 Oreo, we have temporarily stopped the rollout of the update. We are investigating the issue internally to ensure that the impact to the affected devices is minimised and the rollout of the update can resume as quickly as possible."

If you have already received the Android Oreo update and are experiencing reboots, Samsung recommends a visit to a local Samsung Support Center. It appears that fixing the issue requires a Factory data reset so the team at the support center can restore your handset. In case you cannot visit a Support Center, a factory data reset via Recovery Mode has been recommended. And if none of these work, you can contact Samsung support to set up a repair, but all of your data stored on your smartphone will be lost.

As of now, there is no information on when the Android Oreo rollout will resume on the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. However, when the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were in this same situation, Samsung was able to get things back on track within a few days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Easy to hold and handle
  • Unbelievable processing power
  • Phenomenal camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Bloated software
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 review
Display5.10-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 6.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks absolutely stunning
  • Record-breaking power
  • Incredible camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Slightly unweildy
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
  • Bloated software
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 6.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3600mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S7, Android, Android Oreo
OnePlus 6 Seen Passing Bend, Burn, and Scratch Tests Following Its Debut
Dropbox Settles Over Auto-Renew Complaint in California
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Android Oreo Update Rollout Paused Due to Unexpected Reboots
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs iPhone X
  2. Airtel Now Offers 'Truly Unlimited' Experience for Prepaid Subscribers
  3. OnePlus 6 India Launch Event Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Realme 1 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  5. OnePlus 6 Price, Specifications, Release Date Revealed: Live Updates
  6. OnePlus 6 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Up to 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM Launched
  7. OnePlus 6 Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Nokia X6 With 19:9 Display, Dual Cameras & iPhone X-Like Notch Launched
  9. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: What's New and Different
  10. Honor 7A to Launch Alongside Honor 7C in India on May 22
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.