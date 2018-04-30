Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are likely to get the anticipated Android Oreo update in the coming weeks as the South Korean giant is working hard to bring the new software version to all units by the middle of May. The latest development comes days after the US carrier versions as well as the unlocked variants of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge received Android Oreo certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance. Samsung is also set to release a similar Android Oreo updates for the Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017), and Galaxy Tab S3 LTE and Wi-Fi sometime in the first half of 2018. The Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) already started receiving the latest updates in select markets.

The new update schedule has been confirmed through a public notice posted on the Samsung Members Community. Notably, the schedule is designed for the South Korean users, though the updates are likely to be pushed all across the globe soon after its debut in the South Korean region.

Samsung says in the notice that it is doing its best to follow the mid-May schedule for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge update. However, there may be some changes on the basis of the development and approval procedures. Users awaiting the latest update are likely to receive a push notification upon its arrival for their devices. But nonetheless, the availability of the update can manually be checked by going to Settings > Software updates.

As we mentioned, alongside the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung is all set to bring Android Oreo to the Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017), and Galaxy Tab S3 LTE and Wi-Fi models in the first half of the year. Update rollouts for these devices are also subject to the development process and prior approval. The Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) already started getting updated to Android Oreo in some regions. Moreover, the Android Oreo update is expected to include Samsung Experience 9.0 along with a plethora of interface-level tweaks.

Earlier this year, Samsung brought Android Oreo to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. That update included features such as new launcher shortcuts, coloured media notifications, dual messenger, and a revamped About Menu in Settings among others. It also added improvements to the existing biometric functions and tweaks for Samsung keyboard - alongside the core Android Oreo features, including Notification dots, Smart Autofill, Picture-in-Picture mode, and faster boot time. Last month, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also received an Android Oreo update in India with similar changes.