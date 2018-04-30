Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge to Receive Android Oreo Update in May, Company Assures

 
, 30 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge to Receive Android Oreo Update in May, Company Assures

Highlights

  • Samsung has confirmed the schedule for Android Oreo update
  • It is set to bring the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge update before mid-May
  • Both already received Android Oreo certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are likely to get the anticipated Android Oreo update in the coming weeks as the South Korean giant is working hard to bring the new software version to all units by the middle of May. The latest development comes days after the US carrier versions as well as the unlocked variants of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge received Android Oreo certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance. Samsung is also set to release a similar Android Oreo updates for the Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017), and Galaxy Tab S3 LTE and Wi-Fi sometime in the first half of 2018. The Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) already started receiving the latest updates in select markets.

The new update schedule has been confirmed through a public notice posted on the Samsung Members Community. Notably, the schedule is designed for the South Korean users, though the updates are likely to be pushed all across the globe soon after its debut in the South Korean region.

Samsung says in the notice that it is doing its best to follow the mid-May schedule for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge update. However, there may be some changes on the basis of the development and approval procedures. Users awaiting the latest update are likely to receive a push notification upon its arrival for their devices. But nonetheless, the availability of the update can manually be checked by going to Settings > Software updates.

As we mentioned, alongside the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung is all set to bring Android Oreo to the Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017), and Galaxy Tab S3 LTE and Wi-Fi models in the first half of the year. Update rollouts for these devices are also subject to the development process and prior approval. The Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) already started getting updated to Android Oreo in some regions. Moreover, the Android Oreo update is expected to include Samsung Experience 9.0 along with a plethora of interface-level tweaks.

Earlier this year, Samsung brought Android Oreo to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. That update included features such as new launcher shortcuts, coloured media notifications, dual messenger, and a revamped About Menu in Settings among others. It also added improvements to the existing biometric functions and tweaks for Samsung keyboard - alongside the core Android Oreo features, including Notification dots, Smart Autofill, Picture-in-Picture mode, and faster boot time. Last month, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also received an Android Oreo update in India with similar changes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Easy to hold and handle
  • Unbelievable processing power
  • Phenomenal camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Bloated software
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 review
Display5.10-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 6.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks absolutely stunning
  • Record-breaking power
  • Incredible camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Slightly unweildy
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
  • Bloated software
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 6.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3600mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung Galaxy A7 2017, Samsung Galaxy A5 2017, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Android Oreo update, Android Oreo, Samsung, Android, Mobiles
Moto X4 With Up to 4GB RAM Now Available on Amazon India: Price, Specifications
Google, CBSE Partner to Offer Access to Exam-Related Information on Search
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge to Receive Android Oreo Update in May, Company Assures
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hiked in India, PCBA Import Costs Cited by Xiaomi
  2. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Go on Sale in India
  3. Microsoft Office 2019 Preview Released for Windows 10
  4. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch 2 Android One Smartphones This Year: Report
  5. OnePlus 6 Price in India Leaked, Expected to Start at Rs. 36,999
  6. Jio Launches Exchange Offer for JioFi With Rs. 2,200 Cashback
  7. Coolpad Cool 2 With 18:9 Display, Dual Cameras Launched
  8. Honor 7X Android 8.0 Oreo Update to Start Rolling Out Today
  9. OnePlus 6 Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Already Know
  10. Avengers: Infinity War Records Biggest Global Opening of All-Time
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.