Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Android Oreo Update Coming Soon: Report

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are expected to get an upgrade to Android Oreo in the coming days, if certain reports are to be believed. All US carrier versions of the 2016 flagship handsets - including the ones branded by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon - as well as unlocked variants have reportedly received Android Oreo certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

This development comes after SamMobile reported that carriers operating in North America usually have to submit devices for certification before a new major update is pushed out. This helps make it clear that the Android Oreo update for Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge is just around the corner.

The report goes on to suggest that Samsung Turkey had previously revealed that an Android Oreo OTA update was in the testing phase for these two smartphones with a tentative launch expected on April 13. While that date has now passed, these new spottings reaffirm a rollout in the next few days, at least in the US. As always, the rollout will be incremental in nature and not all users will get it in one go. The update will be released in a phased manner and India will definitely be among the markets to get Android Oreo on the Galaxy S7 series.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ have started receiving an Android Oreo-based Samsung Experience OTA update for users globally.

Separately, in an update in February this year, price of the Galaxy S7 Edge was slashed officially in the Indian market. The 32GB variant of the handset is now available at a new price of Rs. 35,900, while the 128GB version sports a retail price of. Rs. 37,900.