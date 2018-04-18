Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Android Oreo Update Coming Soon: Report

 
18 April 2018
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Android Oreo Update Coming Soon: Report

Highlights

  • The 2016 flagship handsets are said to get the update soon
  • US carriers have received approval for Wi-Fi certification
  • Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ have started receiving the update

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are expected to get an upgrade to Android Oreo in the coming days, if certain reports are to be believed. All US carrier versions of the 2016 flagship handsets - including the ones branded by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon - as well as unlocked variants have reportedly received Android Oreo certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

This development comes after SamMobile reported that carriers operating in North America usually have to submit devices for certification before a new major update is pushed out. This helps make it clear that the Android Oreo update for Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge is just around the corner.

The report goes on to suggest that Samsung Turkey had previously revealed that an Android Oreo OTA update was in the testing phase for these two smartphones with a tentative launch expected on April 13. While that date has now passed, these new spottings reaffirm a rollout in the next few days, at least in the US. As always, the rollout will be incremental in nature and not all users will get it in one go. The update will be released in a phased manner and India will definitely be among the markets to get Android Oreo on the Galaxy S7 series.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ have started receiving an Android Oreo-based Samsung Experience OTA update for users globally.

Separately, in an update in February this year, price of the Galaxy S7 Edge was slashed officially in the Indian market. The 32GB variant of the handset is now available at a new price of Rs. 35,900, while the 128GB version sports a retail price of. Rs. 37,900.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Easy to hold and handle
  • Unbelievable processing power
  • Phenomenal camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Bloated software
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 review

Display

5.10-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks absolutely stunning
  • Record-breaking power
  • Incredible camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Slightly unweildy
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
  • Bloated software
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3600mAh
Ebay - Fastest Finger (Saves) First!
