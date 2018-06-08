Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Start Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Start Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update in India: Report

 
, 08 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Start Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update in India: Report

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S7 series start receiving Android Oreo update in India
  • The update is rolling out for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge
  • It reportedly comes with April Android security patch

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge have started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo in India, as per user reports. The new software update was initially rolled out in South Korea in early May and the limited rollout was resumed after a sudden suspension in the beginning due to some unexpected reboots. Alongside other features, it brings the April Android security patch. The update is also reportedly rolling out in the United Arab Emirates. Earlier this year, Samsung released Android 8.0 Oreo for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ to deliver the latest experience on its last year's flagship.

The Android Oreo update for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge is rolling out in India with April Android security and Samsung Experience 9.0, reports SamMobile. The update is said to be around 1.4GB in size. Also, it is reported to include most of the original Android Oreo features, including Smart Autofill and Picture-in-Picture mode among others.

In addition to the core changes, the Android Oreo update includes Samsung Knox 3.1 along with Knox API level 25 and TIMA 3.3.0. Some apps should be manually updated before beginning the update process. These include Samsung Internet, Memo, and Email. Furthermore, the arrival of Samsung Experience 9.0 brings a large number of new emojis.

Similar to other Android updates, the Android Oreo update for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge is rolling out in batches as an over-the-air (OTA) package. You can check its availability on your device by going to Settings > Software updates. It is recommended to back up your back before proceeding with the update. You are also recommended to use a high-speed data or Wi-Fi connectivity to download the update.

Last month, the Android Oreo update reached the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge in South Korea after an initial pause due to an issue that was causing random reboots. An official had explained that Samsung was halting the new software to investigate and resolve the issue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Easy to hold and handle
  • Unbelievable processing power
  • Phenomenal camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Bloated software
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 review
Display5.10-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 6.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks absolutely stunning
  • Record-breaking power
  • Incredible camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Slightly unweildy
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
  • Bloated software
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 6.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3600mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Android Oreo
Facebook Reportedly Hiring News Credibility Specialists
Anker PowerCore Nintendo Switch Edition Power Banks Announced
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Start Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update in India: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Turbo Chargers
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Now Labels Forwarded Messages
  2. Redmi 6 Lag-Free Performance in Long Term Usage Claimed in New Teaser
  3. Samsung Unveils 'Affordable' Galaxy J3 (2018), Galaxy J7 (2018) Phones
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 vs Moto G6 Play vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo Realme 1
  5. Aadhaar Update History Feature Now Available to Download
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 With AI Selfie Camera Launched, Price Starts at Rs. 9,999
  7. Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth Headphones Review
  8. Amazon Launches Fire TV Cube, Its New Voice-Controlled Streaming Device
  9. BSNL Monthly Broadband 20Mbps Plans Launched at Rs. 99
  10. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.