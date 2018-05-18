Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Android 8.0 Oreo Update Rollout Resumed

 
, 18 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Android 8.0 Oreo Update Rollout Resumed

Highlights

  • Oreo update for Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge starts again
  • New versions have build numbers G930FXXU2ERE8 and G935FXXU2ERE8
  • Samsung had temporarily halted the rollout due to unexpected reboots

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge had started to receive their Android 8.0 Oreo updates earlier this month, but the company had to pause the rollout as some users are experiencing random reboots. As per latest reports, the South Korean giant has fixed the issue and the smartphones are again getting the much-awaited Android Oreo update.

Last month, Samsung had officially revealed the update schedule for both of its 2016 flagships in South Korea. Shortly after, some users in the UK had reported that the new Android version was available through a software update. Following this, Samsung issued an official statement earlier this week, along with some instructions for those stuck with rebooting smartphones.

Some Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge units were reportedly hit with a bug that was causing the two handsets to randomly reboot. Due to that, Samsung had decided to press pause on the Android Oreo rollout. A Samsung official had explained that the company was halting the new software to investigate and resolve the issue. The company had also released a list of recommendations to users who were experiencing the reboots.

Now, the smartphones are again receiving the Android Oreo update, SamMobile reports. The firmware versions are G930FXXU2ERE8 and G935FXXU2ERE8 for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, respectively.

Fortunately, the fix did not take too long, as users were expecting. When the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were in this same situation, Samsung was able to get things back on track but it took a few days. But, Samsung seems to have worked through the issue quickly enough to start sending out the Android 8.0 update once again.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Easy to hold and handle
  • Unbelievable processing power
  • Phenomenal camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Bloated software
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 review
Display5.10-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 6.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks absolutely stunning
  • Record-breaking power
  • Incredible camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Slightly unweildy
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
  • Bloated software
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 6.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3600mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Android, Android Oreo
Samsung Galaxy J4 Renders Surface, Said to Come in 2 Variants
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge Android 8.0 Oreo Update Rollout Resumed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Price in India Slashed Again
  2. BSNL Rs. 98 Recharge Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day and 26-Day Validity
  3. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched in India
  4. Moto 1s With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy J6 With Infinity Display India Launch Confirmed for May 21
  6. OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  7. Is Oppo Realme 1 Better Than Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1?
  8. Nokia X6 Global Launch Hinted at, New Nokia X Series Models Rumoured
  9. Xiaomi Mi 8 Images Showing Front Panel Leak, Launch Expected on May 31
  10. Samsung Galaxy A6 Receiving May Security Update Ahead of India Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.