Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design has been suggested through a series of renders that surfaced on the Web. The renders hint that the new Samsung flagship phone may come with a dedicated slot for S Pen and feature a curved AMOLED display with a hole-punch design. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also speculated to share the design language of the Galaxy Note series. It could carry an 8.9mm slim build, though a camera bump at its back may add some thickness.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer who goes by @Onleaks on Twitter has released the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in collaboration with Digit. A video based on the renders has also been released, to give a 360-degree view of the unannounced Samsung phone.

One of the most notable changes that has been suggested from the renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra over its predecessor is the new design. This seems to be inspired by the Galaxy Note series — particularly the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The phone appears to have flat top and bottom areas along with curved sides.

It is said to have a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and P-shaped camera module at the back, which houses a quad rear camera setup. One of the four camera sensors appears to have a periscope lens for better telephoto viewing.

The bottom of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from the renders is suggested to have the S Pen slot. This is similar to the one available on the existing Galaxy Note models.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to have an S Pen slot at the bottom

Photo Credit: Digit/ OnLeaks

Samsung did provide S Pen support with this year's Galaxy S21 Ultra. We also saw the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with support for the company's proprietary stylus. However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be at the next level, by carrying an S Pen slot on its chassis. This is unlike both existing phones that don't carry a slot to keep the stylus when not in use.

A Chinese tipster also earlier this week suggested that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could come with an integrated S Pen.

Alongside the S Pen slot, the renders suggest that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would include a speaker grille and a primary microphone at the bottom. There is a SIM card slot and a secondary microphone at the top, as per the renders.

In terms of dimensions, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra reportedly measures 163.2x77.9x8.9mm, though the camera bump increases the thickness to 10.5mm.

Exact details about the launch of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are yet to be revealed. Historical records, though, suggest that it could come alongside other Galaxy S22 models early next year.

Past reports suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could come with a third-generation 108-megapixel primary camera. The phone also allegedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site that suggested a 5,000mAh battery on the new Galaxy Ultra phone. The Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Ultra also came with the same battery capacity of 5,000mAh. Furthermore, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to include 65W fast charging support — faster than the 25W charging available on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.