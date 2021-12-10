Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications Leak via Geekbench; Colour, Storage Variants Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones are tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 10 December 2021 15:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications Leak via Geekbench; Colour, Storage Variants Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to pack a 108-megapixel quad camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be called S22 Note, says a tipster
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumoured to offer three colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in February 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones is rumoured to launch next year in early February. Numerous leaks have surfaced to shed some light on the specifications of the Galaxy S22 series. The latest piece of information says the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has arrived on Geekbench. Two Samsung models — SM-S908N and SM-908U — listed on Geekbench are rumoured to be variants of Galaxy S22 Ultra. The flagship smartphone from Samsung is reportedly going to come with S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications (expected)

The two Samsung listings on Geekbench were first spotted by MySmartPrice. The SM-S908N is featured on Geekbench 4 and is expected to be the South Korean variant of Galaxy S22 Ultra. The model on Geekbench 5, SM-908U, is reported to be the global version. It is claimed to feature a Snapdragon chipset clocked at 3.0GHz. As per past rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is believed to pack the Snapdragon 898 SoC in the Indian market. The US and the rest of the world are tipped to get the Exynos 2200 chipset variant.

MySmartPrice also reports that the phone is listed on the Indonesia Telecom certification site with S Pen. This was also previously tipped when live images of this smartphone had allegedly leaked. The S Pen was earlier a USP reserved for the Samsung Galaxy Note Series, which has now been discontinued. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, released in August 2020, was the last of the Note lineup. But if a known tipster Tron is to be believed, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could revive the currently defunct Galaxy Note series. The tipster claims that the top model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series may launch as Galaxy S22 Note.

Another tipster Snoopy Tech has shared alleged storage variants and colour options for all three Galaxy S22 series smartphones. According to the tweet, the base version of Galaxy S22 is going to feature 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It is tipped to have Pink Gold, Green, Black, and White colour options. Galaxy S22+ is expected to have the same offerings.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is supposed to have two variants. It is supposed to feature 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It is believed to offer Dark Red, Black, and White colour options.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Android 12, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung galaxy note
MicroStrategy Continues to Buy the Dip, Adds 1,438 Bitcoins to Its BTC Purse

