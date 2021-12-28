Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Matte Black, White Colours Tipped via Live Images

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may also come in Burgundy colour option.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 December 2021 12:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Matte Black, White Colours Tipped via Live Images

Photo Credit: Twitter/ JY

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra colours may be called Space Black and Corine White

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be launched in three colours
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ may get Pink gold colour
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to offer S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black and White colour options have been spotted on the Internet. The colour options were seen in a set of live images shared by a Twitter user, who also posted a video clip showing the Black colour variant. The upcoming flagship handset from Samsung is also said to come in a red colour option, which could be named ‘Burgundy'. Previous leaks have also suggested that the phone will be offered in Dark Red, Black, and White colour options.

As per the first set of images shared by Twitter user JY (@hypark22), a dummy phone that looks like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is seen in a Matte Black finish. There is also a video that shows the handset from all the angles. Alongside is another set of photos that shows the Samsung phone in a White colour option. The user claims the colours could be called Space Black and Corine White.

 

 

As mentioned, past leaks have mentioned another colour option which could be called ‘Burgundy'. This Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra colour option was seen in an image shared by LetsGoDigital last week. It is to be noted that none of these colour options have been confirmed by Samsung so far.

Recently, a leaked image showed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a new camera module design with quad rear cameras. The phone is also said to have S Pen support. The S Pen of Galaxy S22 Ultra variant is shown in a Black colour while its tip has the same shade as the phone. The renders of other phones in the series — Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ — were also shared by LetsGoDigital. The renders show the handsets in ‘Pink Gold' colour. These Samsung flagship series phones are also said to come in a matte finish.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Intel Welcomed to India by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as Firm Welcomes Centre’s Decision on Semiconductors

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Matte Black, White Colours Tipped via Live Images
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  3. Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped
  4. Mi TV EA70 2022 4K TV With 70-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  5. Airtel, TCS Said to Team Up for 5G-Based Remote Robotic Operation
  6. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  7. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  9. Prime Minister Modi Launches Blockchain-Based Digital Degrees at IIT Kanpur
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Android 12 Update Rollout Resumes: Report
  2. Japan Aims to Put an Astronaut on the Moon by Late 2020s, Launch Mars Probe in 2024
  3. Tecno Spark 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed for December 29, Will Feature MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  4. Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Blockchain-Based Digital Degrees at IIT Kanpur Convocation Ceremony
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Matte Black, White Colours Tipped via Live Images
  7. Intel Welcomed to India by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as Firm Welcomes Centre’s Decision on Semiconductors
  8. How Do Astronauts Exercise, Get Haircuts in Space? ESA's Matthias Maurer Shares Clips
  9. Riot Games Agrees to Pay $100 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit
  10. In a First, Scientists Measure Oscillations in the Brightness of a Massive Neutron Star During Eruption
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com