Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black and White colour options have been spotted on the Internet. The colour options were seen in a set of live images shared by a Twitter user, who also posted a video clip showing the Black colour variant. The upcoming flagship handset from Samsung is also said to come in a red colour option, which could be named ‘Burgundy'. Previous leaks have also suggested that the phone will be offered in Dark Red, Black, and White colour options.

As per the first set of images shared by Twitter user JY (@hypark22), a dummy phone that looks like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is seen in a Matte Black finish. There is also a video that shows the handset from all the angles. Alongside is another set of photos that shows the Samsung phone in a White colour option. The user claims the colours could be called Space Black and Corine White.

As mentioned, past leaks have mentioned another colour option which could be called ‘Burgundy'. This Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra colour option was seen in an image shared by LetsGoDigital last week. It is to be noted that none of these colour options have been confirmed by Samsung so far.

Recently, a leaked image showed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a new camera module design with quad rear cameras. The phone is also said to have S Pen support. The S Pen of Galaxy S22 Ultra variant is shown in a Black colour while its tip has the same shade as the phone. The renders of other phones in the series — Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ — were also shared by LetsGoDigital. The renders show the handsets in ‘Pink Gold' colour. These Samsung flagship series phones are also said to come in a matte finish.