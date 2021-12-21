Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications have been tipped multiple times in the past. The new non-foldable flagship lineup from the South Korean tech giant is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 model, alongside the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models. Ahead of the official announcement from Samsung, accessories for the Galaxy S22 series handsets appear on a UK retailer website, hinting at an imminent launch of the lineup. Additionally, a new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will debut early next year with the newer version of One UI.

UK retailer The Box has listed many accessories on its website. Cover cases for Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are listed in different colours along with the pricing details. These include clear covers, clear standing covers, frame covers, leather covers, silicone covers, and more. Further, the website displays four S-Pens for the Galaxy S22 lineup in Black, Dark Red, Green, and White, indicating the colour shades of the upcoming handsets. The S-Pens are listed for a price of EUR 33.99 (roughly Rs. 2,900).

According to a report by ITHome (in Chinese), Samsung is working on One UI 4.1 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones will debut with the latest custom user interface based on Google's latest operating system Android 12. Samsung One UI 4.1 is said to be a small update and is expected to be released on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at the same time.

The Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are likely to receive the update soon after the Galaxy S21 lineup. The update is expected to bring some new features to supported phones.

To recall, Samsung had released the Android 12-based public beta of One UI 4 in September this year with new themes, colour palettes, and privacy settings. The update is reaching a large number of Samsung phones in India in December.

