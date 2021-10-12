Samsung Galaxy S22 series will come with 25W fast charging support in China, as per a report. The charging specification for the upcoming non-foldable flagship Samsung smartphones comes courtesy of a 3C listing. The 3C certification only suggests the charging specification of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in China. Previous reports have suggested that the vanilla Galaxy S22 could come with a 3,590mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra could come with 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery capacities, respectively.

The 3C listing, spotted by MyFixGuide, mentions the fast charging support for three Samsung smartphones. The smartphones are listed with only their model numbers — SM-S9010, SM-S9060, and SM-S9080. These model numbers are reportedly for the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, respectively. The 3C listing mentions 25W fast charging support for the three Samsung smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to come with the Samsung EP-TA800 25W charger.

As the 3C listing is meant for only China-specific models, it is speculated that the global model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could support 65W fast charging. A previous 3C certifications listing suggested that the Galaxy S22+ will get a 4,500mAh battery while the Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery. A tipster, Venkatesh Babu.G, hinted that the vanilla Galaxy S22 will feature a 3,590mAh battery.

A previous report hints at February 2022 launch for the Galaxy S22 series. The upcoming non-foldable flagships from the South Korean tech giant are said to launch through a Galaxy Unpacked event. They will reportedly be unveiled before the Mobile World Congress kicks off on February 28.

Another report suggests that the Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with a Galaxy Note-like S Pen integration and a curved display. Notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) shared some official-looking renders of the upcoming flagship smartphone. The renders show flat top and bottom areas along with curved sides. An S Pen is shown housed at the bottom of the smartphone next to a USB Type-C port and speaker grille.