Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Reportedly Spotted in China's 3C Listing, Tipped to Feature 25W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to debut in February 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 October 2021 16:59 IST
Photo Credit: Digit/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is shown to come with S Pen support

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's global model could still get 65W fast charging
  • The 3C listing suggest charging specification for China-only model
  • Galaxy S22 series is said to come bundled with Samsung EP-TA800 charger

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will come with 25W fast charging support in China, as per a report. The charging specification for the upcoming non-foldable flagship Samsung smartphones comes courtesy of a 3C listing. The 3C certification only suggests the charging specification of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in China. Previous reports have suggested that the vanilla Galaxy S22 could come with a 3,590mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra could come with 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery capacities, respectively.

The 3C listing, spotted by MyFixGuide, mentions the fast charging support for three Samsung smartphones. The smartphones are listed with only their model numbers — SM-S9010, SM-S9060, and SM-S9080. These model numbers are reportedly for the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, respectively. The 3C listing mentions 25W fast charging support for the three Samsung smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to come with the Samsung EP-TA800 25W charger.

As the 3C listing is meant for only China-specific models, it is speculated that the global model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could support 65W fast charging. A previous 3C certifications listing suggested that the Galaxy S22+ will get a 4,500mAh battery while the Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery. A tipster, Venkatesh Babu.G, hinted that the vanilla Galaxy S22 will feature a 3,590mAh battery.

A previous report hints at February 2022 launch for the Galaxy S22 series. The upcoming non-foldable flagships from the South Korean tech giant are said to launch through a Galaxy Unpacked event. They will reportedly be unveiled before the Mobile World Congress kicks off on February 28.

Another report suggests that the Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with a Galaxy Note-like S Pen integration and a curved display. Notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) shared some official-looking renders of the upcoming flagship smartphone. The renders show flat top and bottom areas along with curved sides. An S Pen is shown housed at the bottom of the smartphone next to a USB Type-C port and speaker grille.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
