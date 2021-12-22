Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones are in the news lately as leaks and renders of the handsets have been pouring in from all quarters. In the latest development, a fresh set of reports is making rounds on the Internet. These are related to the new Exynos SoC in the upcoming phones, display brightness levels of the alleged Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, and new set of renders. Multiple reports about the rumoured Exynos 2200 SoC have made it to the rumour mill before, as have renders of the phones.

The first development comes in the form of an emotional video and a press release from Samsung in which it talks about COVID-19 situation all around the world and how people spent their time gaming in 2021. The video shows a young gamer moving from console gaming to mobile gaming. Through the video and the associated text, the South Korean company hinted at a gaming mobile platform that it intends to launch “early next year”.

“We started out by designing our main character as a gamer. Through this young gamer character, we tried to reflect the current gaming trend of the shift from console to mobile,” said Chang Wan Kim, a project manager at Samsung Electronics. The associated text also mentions that the Exynos team are “preparing another small gift for fans who love gaming,” and “fans can look forward to unwrapping another small but powerful gift from Exynos early next year.”

This could be taken as a strong hint that Samsung is preparing to launch an Exynos SoC, which could be called Exynos 2200. Apart from other things, this SoC is expected to focus more on gaming performance. Both the unannounced Exynos SoC and Galaxy S22 series of smartphones will launch early next year which could mean that the rumoured Exynos 2200 SoC will debut in the upcoming S series flagship handsets.

The second development is a report by SamMobile with claims about the displays of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. As per the report, the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra Super AMOLED panels will offer a standard brightness level of 1,200 nits, and peak brightness level of 1,750 nits. The Galaxy S22 model, however, is tipped to reach standard and peak brightness levels of 1,000 and 1,300 nits, respectively.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 may come with a 6.06-inch full-HD+ display, and the plus variant could get a 6.55-inch display.

In the third development, an alleged image of the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra has been leaked. The image has been shared by LetsGoDigital (via SamMobile). It shows the alleged Galaxy S22 Ultra in a Pink colour hue. There is no information on what this colour may be called. The image also shows the phone with a Black-coloured S Pen hinting stylus support on the upcoming flagship. It also shows another White-coloured smartphone that could be the Galaxy S22+.

The same renders were also shared by tipster Ben Gesking, however, they only showed the top half of the phones. The images shared by LetsGoDigital show the full smartphones. Previous reports have already shared some alleged renders of these smartphones.

Samsung has not confirmed the launch date of Galaxy S22 series, however, it is speculated that the phones will debut on February 8 or February 9 next year.