Samsung Galaxy S22 series appear to come with ultra-thin bezels and more rounded edges than the Galaxy S21 models, a tipster has suggested by showing off alleged tempered glass protectors of the next-generation Samsung flagships. The new series, which is speculated to have the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 alongside the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, may carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. The Galaxy S22 Ultra in the lineup is also tipped to have a new camera design and S Pen support.

Tipster Ice Universe tweeted a couple of images showing the alleged tempered glass screen protectors of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ alongside the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. The images suggest that the new phones would come with more rounded edges over the Galaxy S21 models.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 may have more evenly spreaded bezels around the display

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @UniverseIce

Samsung also appears to provide a wider display area over the earlier Galaxy flagships. Additionally, the tipster suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ would include a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio.

The pictures of the tempered glass protectors also suggest that Samsung would opt for equal bezels all around the display — a move similar to Apple.

Samsung is yet to confirm the development of the Galaxy S22 models. However, the rumour mill has suggested that the new flagships are currently in the works and would be launched in February next year. The Galaxy S22 series is tipped to have 25W fast charging and Snapdragon 898 SoC. Samsung may also provide the S Pen integration with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.