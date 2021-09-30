Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22+ Renders and Specifications Leaked, Galaxy S22 Battery Capacity Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S22+ is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 September 2021
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S22+ is tipped to measure at 157.4x75.8x7.6mm

  • Samsung Galaxy S22+ may have down firing speaker grille
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+ may be unveiled in Q1 2021
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+ may have an in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy S22+ concept renders and specifications have leaked online. This comes soon after the leaked renders of the most premium variant in the S-series - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display. Overall, the phone looks almost identical to its predecessor and Samsung may be looking to introduce just specification upgrades this time around. In addition, the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has also leaked via a separate source.

91Mobiles and OnLeaks have collaborated to share a 360-degree video render and 5K images of the Samsung Galaxy S22+. These concept images show that the phone has rounded edges, negligible bezels on all sides of the display and a selfie camera cut out in the top centre. The rear camera design is similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21+ with the camera module that is slightly protruding out of the base panel. The three sensors sit in one line, one below the other, and the flash sits on the side of the module. The phone has the power and volume buttons on the right edge while the speaker grille and USB Type-C port sit on the bottom edge. The bottom edge will also house the SIM tray slot.

Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ have also leaked and the phone is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and measure 157.4x75.8x7.6mm. Separately, tipster Venkatesh Babu.G has leaked a live image of the purported Samsung Galaxy S22 battery. It is tipped to include a 3,700mAh typical capacity battery. The rated capacity is tipped to be 3,590mAh. The tipster says that the Samsung Galaxy S22 battery was spotted on SafetyKorea certification.

Recently, the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were also leaked and the back camera setup looks to be very different than the Samsung Galaxy S22+. These renders should not be taken as the official ones as the launch is expected to be sometime in Q1 2021, which is still months away.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
