Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specifications Tipped to Get Improvements Over Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S22 is tipped to have a 50-megapixel primary camera.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 June 2021 14:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ (above) had the same camera as the Galaxy S20

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 may retain the triple rear camera count
  • But the upcoming series is said to have improved image sensors
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ may have the same camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S22 camera specifications have been leaked online. It suggests that, for the first time since February 2020, Samsung may be tweaking the camera of its flagship smartphone series. The South Korean company notably retained the same camera setup on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ that it offered on the Galaxy S20. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, however, may get significant improvements. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ are expected to share the same optics and the company is also likely to tweak the software side of the camera experience to deliver a fresh feel.

As reported by SamMobile, a tipster @FrontTron on Twitter has leaked the camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22. The phone is said to have a triple rear camera setup that would include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

To give some perspective, both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S21 had the same triple rear camera setup that carried a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 64-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The same camera system was also provided on the Galaxy S21+.

Samsung is speculated to use a larger 50-megapixel image sensor on the Galaxy S22 to offer brighter results and support for 8K video recording. Recently, the company was also tipped to partner with Japanese camera maker Olympus to build upgraded camera modules for its next-generation flagship smartphones. These modules could, however, feature on the Galaxy S22 Ultra — and not the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ — along with new Galaxy Fold smartphones.

The tipster has advised to take the reported camera specifications with a pinch of salt. But considering historical records, we can expect other sources to share more details about the Galaxy S22 models in the coming days.

Samsung is speculated to unveil the Galaxy S22 lineup sometime in the second quarter of 2022. It could comprise the vanilla Galaxy S22 as well as the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra — just like the 2021 Galaxy S-series family.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
