Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus Camera Specifications Leak: 50 Megapixel Main, 10 Megapixel Telephoto Cameras Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus Camera Specifications Leak: 50-Megapixel Main, 10-Megapixel Telephoto Cameras Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will feature 3x optical zoom on the telephoto camera, according to the tipster.

By David Delima | Updated: 30 November 2021 11:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus Camera Specifications Leak: 50-Megapixel Main, 10-Megapixel Telephoto Cameras Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus (pictured) featured a 12-megapixel triple camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus featured a 12-megapixel primary camera
  • The S22 series is expected to launch in February 2022
  • The 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera could be retained on the Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 will sport a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, according to new details of the company's upcoming smartphones shared by a tipster. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will also reportedly have the same camera specifications. Samsung's upcoming S22 lineup has also been rumoured to ship with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India. The regular version of Samsung's upcoming flagship is expected to sport a 6-inch display, while the Plus model could feature a 6.55-inch screen, according to previous leaks.

While the company's flagship smartphones are tipped to arrive in February 2022 after the launch of the much-rumoured Galaxy S21 FE, tipster Ice Universe has now shared supposed camera specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. The main camera will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.57-inch sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, according to the tipster. Readers might recall that the company had equipped the Samsung Galaxy S21 with a 12-megapixel camera.

Samsung could retain the 1/2.55-inch 12-megapixel sensor for the ultra-wide camera on Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, as well as the 10-megapixel selfie camera, according to the tipster. However, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are tipped to gain optical zoom with 3x magnification with a 10-megapixel sensor, instead of the digital zoom on the Galaxy S21 series.

According to the tipster, who also shared details about the company's upcoming flagship model back in October, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could feature an "improved" version of the 108-megapixel primary camera, while the 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera could be retained on this year's model. Samsung Galaxy is tipped to feature smaller 10-megapixel Sony sensors for the periscope and telephoto cameras. While there have been several leaks regarding the Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera, the company is yet to announce any details about these smartphones.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung, Galaxy S22 camera, Galaxy S22 camera specifications, Galaxy S22 plus camera, Galaxy S22 specifications, Galaxy S22 series
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
New Spider-Man Trilogy, With Tom Holland, in the Works at Marvel and Sony Pictures
Google Fined in Russia for Not Deleting Banned Content from Search, YouTube

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus Camera Specifications Leak: 50-Megapixel Main, 10-Megapixel Telephoto Cameras Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event
  3. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  4. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  6. Realme Book Slim Review
  7. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  8. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  9. Meet Twitter's New Indian-Origin CEO Parag Agrawal
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket League Sideswipe Game Now Available to Download for Free on Android, iOS Globally
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Version, Major Update Scheduled for Q1 2022: CD Projekt
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Officially Confirmed, Will Debut as Brand’s Most Premium Flagship Phone
  4. Motorola Edge X30 Teased; Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Surface Online
  5. Mega Yacht Sold for $650,000 in Metaverse, Becomes Most-Expensive NFT in Sandbox Virtual World
  6. Google Fined in Russia for Not Deleting Banned Content from Search, YouTube
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus Camera Specifications Leak: 50-Megapixel Main, 10-Megapixel Telephoto Cameras Tipped
  8. New Spider-Man Trilogy, With Tom Holland, in the Works at Marvel and Sony Pictures
  9. Apple Store Gift Cards Available in India via Amazon, to Buy Apps, Games, Music: All Details
  10. Twitter's Former CEO Jack Dorsey's Journey: From Microblogging Pioneer to Billionaire
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com