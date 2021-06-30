Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has allegedly been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). A smartphone has been spotted on the regulator's website with model number SM-G990U, which comes with up to 45W fast charging support. It was previously listed on Samsung Mexico's official website, and allegedly spotted on Geekbench platform with model number Samsung SM-G990B. The Geekbench listing showed that this smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which could be paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

As per the listing on the FCC website, the alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with model number SM-G990U is compatible with two Samsung chargers with model numbers EP-TA800 and EP-TA845. The former is seen offering 25W fast charging, and the latter supports 45W fast charging. A previous report also claimed that the Samsung handset will come with 25W fast charging support.

This is not the first time that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been spotted on a certification website. It was allegedly spotted on Geekbench with model number Samsung SM-G990B, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, and 8GB of RAM. It also appeared on Samsung Mexico's official website, but was taken down quickly.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (rumoured)

As per the information and renders shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a fairly similar design as other smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It is claimed to sport a flat 6.4-inch hole-punch display,and measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm. Rumour mill suggests that the handset will come with a 4,500mAh battery, which is a bigger battery than the Galaxy S21's 4,000mAh battery.