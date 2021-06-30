Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on US FCC, May Get 45W Fast Charging Support

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be compatible with two Samsung chargers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 June 2021 13:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on US FCC, May Get 45W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLEaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with 4,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has model number SM-G990U
  • The phone was spotted on Samsung Mexico's official website
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was seen on Geekbench as well

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has allegedly been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). A smartphone has been spotted on the regulator's website with model number SM-G990U, which comes with up to 45W fast charging support. It was previously listed on Samsung Mexico's official website, and allegedly spotted on Geekbench platform with model number Samsung SM-G990B. The Geekbench listing showed that this smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which could be paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

As per the listing on the FCC website, the alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with model number SM-G990U is compatible with two Samsung chargers with model numbers EP-TA800 and EP-TA845. The former is seen offering 25W fast charging, and the latter supports 45W fast charging. A previous report also claimed that the Samsung handset will come with 25W fast charging support.

This is not the first time that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been spotted on a certification website. It was allegedly spotted on Geekbench with model number Samsung SM-G990B, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, and 8GB of RAM. It also appeared on Samsung Mexico's official website, but was taken down quickly.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (rumoured)

As per the information and renders shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a fairly similar design as other smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It is claimed to sport a flat 6.4-inch hole-punch display,and measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm. Rumour mill suggests that the handset will come with a 4,500mAh battery, which is a bigger battery than the Galaxy S21's 4,000mAh battery.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme GT 5G Master Edition Specifications Surface Once Again, 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped

