Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Key Specifications Tipped, May Feature 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED Display

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 October 2020 17:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may be launched in January
  • The smartphone is likely to feature a quad rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to launch alongside other models in the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021. Now, key specifications of the phone have been leaked in an online report. The flagship smartphone reportedly carries the internal codename of O3 and model number SM-G998U. It is expected to come with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S21 series lineup may include three models – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The alleged design and colour options of the smartphone have previously been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications (expected)

91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, reported the key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The publication claims that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a hole-punch cut out located in the top centre of the screen. The display panel is expected to offer a high refresh rate of 144Hz. Earlier this month, renders of the phone were leaked, showing the top-end variant to come with a slightly curved display.

Under the hood, the Samsung phone may come equipped with an Exynos 2100 SoC for various markets including India. The Galaxy S21 Ultra's variants in China and the US may get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC instead. The phone will run Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out of the box.

For photos and videos, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary shooter. For selfies, there could be a 40-megapixel snapper placed inside the hole-punch cut out at the front. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may pack a 5,000mAh battery. As far as colour options are concerned, an earlier report says that the phone may be launched in Black and Silver hues. It is also expected to come with support for S Pen.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comment
 
 





