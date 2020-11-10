Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the rumoured most premium model of the next-generation Galaxy S series, is tipped to offer 120Hz display refresh rate at 2K resolution. This is similar to this year's Samsung Galaxy S20 line-up which also has the ability to go up to 120Hz, but to offer this refresh rate at 2K resolution display will be a first for a Samsung flagship. Furthermore, the camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra have also leaked online. The phone has also been spotted on NFC certification site.

Starting with the display leak, tipster Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to share that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 120Hz display refresh rate just like its predecessor, but with 2K, aka QHD+, resolution. 2K resolution is somewhere between full-HD+ (1080p) and 4K. The resolution could vary based on the display size, but it should be somewhere around 1,440p. If this leak holds any weight, then this will be the first Samsung phone to have 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The same tipster has also leaked that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have an improved camera sensor over the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to have a 108-megapixel primary HM3 sensor with 0.8um pixel size. The camera setup will offer laser focus, but will lack a Time of Flight sensor.

Additionally, 91Mobiles also spotted the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on NFC certification site. The phone is reportedly listed with the model number SM-G998U, but the listing says little else about the phone apart from the fact that it will support NFC.

Past leaks suggest that the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones in the series will go on sale on January 29. The launch is expected to be held on January 14 and pre-orders of the smartphones will begin the same day of the launch. The phones are said to be available in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet, and Pink colours.

