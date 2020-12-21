Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specifications Surface Online, Galaxy S21 Wallpapers Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come with a 108-megapixel main camera ad could be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC in Europe.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 December 2020 12:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specifications Surface Online, Galaxy S21 Wallpapers Leaked

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may offer 120Hz refresh rate display
  • The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mah battery with 45W fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may support S Pen as an optional accessory

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra full specifications have leaked online. These details come from the same source that leaked its official renders a few days ago. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be the most-premium model in the upcoming Galaxy S series, and is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC in Europe. The phone may sport a 108-megapixel main sensor, pack up to 12GB of RAM, and have a large 5,000mAh battery. Separately, Samsung Galaxy S21 wallpapers have also surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications (expected)

Tipster Roland Quandt tweeted a link to the WinFuture report that showed the possible specification details of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The post suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may run on Android 11-based Samsung One UI 3.1. It is expected to be a dual-SIM (Nano) handset that features a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 515ppi pixel density. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate and offer Gorilla Glass 7 protection.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's Europe models are expected to be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC whereas the US models are expected to feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC. There could to be up to 12GB of RAM on board with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Storage is tipped to not be expandable in nature.

Coming to the cameras, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to feature a multiple lens setup with a 108-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and 0.8mm pixel edge length. There are two additional zoom lenses on board with 10-megapixel resolution, 1.22mm pixel edge length, OIS, and 1/3.24-inch sensor size. One zoom lens has 35-degree field-of-view and f/2.4 aperture and the other has 10-degree field-of-view but comes with periscope optics to offer 240mm focal length. The aperture on this lens is f/4.9.

There is also a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm focal length, and 120-degree field-of-view. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also has a laser autofocus system at the back. At the front, the phone comes with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm focal length, and 120-degree field-of-view. The report says that the front 40-megapixel 1/2.8-inch sensor has PDAF and laser autofocus features. It has 0.7mm pixel edge length and 80-degree field of view. The front sensor is reported to support 8K UHD- Videos with 30 frames per second, 4K UHD videos with 60 frames per second and 1080p Full-HD videos with a maximum of 240 frames per second.

The report suggests that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may support the S Pen as an optional accessory. It is expected to be available both as a standalone accessory product and in a bundle with the Silicone Cover and the Smart Clear View Cover. There is expected to be a 5,000mAh battery on board with 45W fast charging support on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It may support wireless charging as well. Connectivity options are tipped to include a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and 5G. The report says that users in Germany won't get an adapter or earphones bundled-in.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is reported to be IP68 certified and come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is expected to offer stereo speakers and weigh about 228 grams. It may come in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver colour options and is reported to be priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,25,700)

Separately, a tipster named Rydah has leaked wallpapers of Samsung Galaxy S21. These wallpapers have paint strokes in different hues to create an artistic finish. These can be viewed and downloaded from here. All of the expected phones in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series –Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – are reported to launch next month.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
SolarWinds Hackers Broke Into US Cable Firm and Arizona County, Web Records Show

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specifications Surface Online, Galaxy S21 Wallpapers Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power Review
  2. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specification Details Surface Online
  4. OnePlus Watch With Wear OS May Just Be in the Works, Suggests Pete Lau
  5. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Microsoft is Designing Its Own Chips to Replace Intel Processors
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch With OxygenBeats AI Engine Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G May Launch in Second Half of 2021 in India, Price Tipped: Report
  2. OnePlus Watch in Development Confirms Co-Founder Pete Lau, May Come With Google’s Wear OS
  3. Future Group’s Plea Against Amazon on Reliance Deal Dismissed by Delhi High Court
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specifications Surface Online, Galaxy S21 Wallpapers Leaked
  5. Vivo V20 (2021) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Wonder Woman 1984 Lassos $38.5 Million at Box Office in Opening Weekend
  7. Xiaomi Mi 11’s Purported Screen Protector Suggests Curved Display, Hole-Punch Design
  8. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  9. iQoo 7 Teased to Launch Soon, BMW Special Edition May Be in the Offing
  10. Huawei, ZTE Ban: US Lawmakers Said to Back $1.9 Billion to Replace Telecom Equipment From Chinese Companies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com