Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra full specifications have leaked online. These details come from the same source that leaked its official renders a few days ago. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be the most-premium model in the upcoming Galaxy S series, and is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC in Europe. The phone may sport a 108-megapixel main sensor, pack up to 12GB of RAM, and have a large 5,000mAh battery. Separately, Samsung Galaxy S21 wallpapers have also surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications (expected)

Tipster Roland Quandt tweeted a link to the WinFuture report that showed the possible specification details of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The post suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may run on Android 11-based Samsung One UI 3.1. It is expected to be a dual-SIM (Nano) handset that features a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 515ppi pixel density. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate and offer Gorilla Glass 7 protection.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's Europe models are expected to be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC whereas the US models are expected to feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC. There could to be up to 12GB of RAM on board with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Storage is tipped to not be expandable in nature.

Coming to the cameras, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to feature a multiple lens setup with a 108-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and 0.8mm pixel edge length. There are two additional zoom lenses on board with 10-megapixel resolution, 1.22mm pixel edge length, OIS, and 1/3.24-inch sensor size. One zoom lens has 35-degree field-of-view and f/2.4 aperture and the other has 10-degree field-of-view but comes with periscope optics to offer 240mm focal length. The aperture on this lens is f/4.9.

There is also a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm focal length, and 120-degree field-of-view. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also has a laser autofocus system at the back. At the front, the phone comes with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm focal length, and 120-degree field-of-view. The report says that the front 40-megapixel 1/2.8-inch sensor has PDAF and laser autofocus features. It has 0.7mm pixel edge length and 80-degree field of view. The front sensor is reported to support 8K UHD- Videos with 30 frames per second, 4K UHD videos with 60 frames per second and 1080p Full-HD videos with a maximum of 240 frames per second.

The report suggests that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may support the S Pen as an optional accessory. It is expected to be available both as a standalone accessory product and in a bundle with the Silicone Cover and the Smart Clear View Cover. There is expected to be a 5,000mAh battery on board with 45W fast charging support on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It may support wireless charging as well. Connectivity options are tipped to include a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and 5G. The report says that users in Germany won't get an adapter or earphones bundled-in.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is reported to be IP68 certified and come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is expected to offer stereo speakers and weigh about 228 grams. It may come in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver colour options and is reported to be priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,25,700)

Separately, a tipster named Rydah has leaked wallpapers of Samsung Galaxy S21. These wallpapers have paint strokes in different hues to create an artistic finish. These can be viewed and downloaded from here. All of the expected phones in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series –Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – are reported to launch next month.

