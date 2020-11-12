Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Tipped to Come With S Pen Support

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may feature a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 November 2020 17:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to come with a 108-megapixel camera sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tipped to come with S Pen support
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with a 2K 120Hz display
  • It is unclear if Samsung will continue the Galaxy Note series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, rumoured to be one of the phones in the Galaxy S21 series, could come with support for S Pen. A known tipster has shared on Twitter that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is confirmed to come with S Pen support. However, no further details were shared. The South Korean tech giant has not yet officially shared any information on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Galaxy S21 series. If the latest tip turns out to be true, the Galaxy Note series' future may become uncertain.

Known tipster Ice Universe tweeted that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is ‘100 percent' confirmed to come with support for the S Pen. It is unclear what “support” actually means here – whether the phone will come with a slot for the S Pen like the Galaxy Note series, or if the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be able to make use of the low latency inputs of the S Pen. Till now, Samsung has left S Pen support only for its Galaxy Note series.

A report by SamMobile mentions that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a digitiser underneath the display so that it can pick up inputs from the S Pen. If this turns out to be true and if the Galaxy S21 Ultra does come with S Pen support, the differences between the flagship Galaxy S lineup and the flagship Galaxy Note series will be even fewer.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was recently tipped to feature a 2K aka QHD+ resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate. The report by SamMobile points out that these screen specifications might be why Samsung decided to add a digitiser to the phone, as this would offer an even better experience for stylus users, compared to a 1080p 120Hz display.

This isn't the first time the Galaxy S21 Ultra has been tipped to come with S Pen support as back in August, a Korean publication reported the same.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 series
