Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Fresh Teaser Offers a Sneak Peek at Camera, S Pen Support

The 27-second teaser video shows the camera performance of Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 January 2021 17:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Fresh Teaser Offers a Sneak Peek at Camera, S Pen Support

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event later this week

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series teased by the company
  • The video shows the glass back of the new flagships
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra case renders surfaced with room for S Pen

Samsung Galaxy S21 series' camera setup is seen in a fresh teaser video ahead of the January 14 Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The video also gives us a glimpse of the S Pen support that could be a part of the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the series. Separately, some purported press renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra cases have surfaced online that suggest a dedicated room for the new S Pen stylus that could be available alongside the new phone. Earlier reports indicated that the stylus could be provided for purchase separately.

The 27-second teaser video shows the vertically aligned camera setup of the new flagship models that could debut under the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The video also gives us a sneak peek of the back of the new phones that could feature a glass back. Towards the end, it suggests S Pen support that could be exclusive to the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the series.

“Now more than ever, we need smartphones that can help us express ourselves with stunning photos, deliver immersive viewing experiences, and simply make everything we do epic,” the company said on the Samsung US Newsroom site to tease the new flagship series.

In addition to the company's official teasers, some press renders purportedly showing the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases have been published by WinFuture.de. The renders suggest that while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is not likely to include the S Pen holster, there could be specific cases with space for the stylus. We noticed that in a few purported renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the past as well.

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual event on Wednesday, January 14. The Galaxy S21 series alongside the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag are expected to debut at the event.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
D-Link Launches ‘World’s First’ Wi-Fi 6 Adapter, Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Routers at CES 2021

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Fresh Teaser Offers a Sneak Peek at Camera, S Pen Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How 80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Was Leaked
  2. Freedom 251 Maker Arrested for Rs. 200 Crore Dry Fruit Fraud: Report
  3. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  4. WhatsApp Provides Clarification on Privacy Update Amid Public Criticism
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets a New Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
  6. Fossil Gen 5 LTE, Michael Kors, Skagen Smartwatches Announced at CES 2021
  7. OnePlus Band Review
  8. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  9. Shifting to Telegram? Here Are 5 Tips and Tricks You Need to Know
  10. Signal FAQ: What Is Signal and Why Are People Leaving WhatsApp?
#Latest Stories
  1. Linksys Aware Motion-Sensing Service Adds Support for Third-Party Connected Devices; Wi-Fi 6E Router Launched
  2. Freedom 251 Maker Mohit Goel Arrested in Rs. 200 Crore Dry Fruit Fraud Case: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Fresh Teaser Offers a Sneak Peek at Camera, S Pen Support
  4. D-Link Launches ‘World’s First’ Wi-Fi 6 Adapter, Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Routers at CES 2021
  5. Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 Wi-Fi 6E Router, Nighthawk M5 5G (Unlocked), Netgear LM1200, Nighthawk LAX20 Launched
  6. Redmi 9 Prime Getting MIUI 12 Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader Unveiled, May Debut on Samsung Galaxy S21 Series
  8. Facebook, Google News Content Payment Laws Are Just the Start: Australian Competition Watchdog
  9. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones India Launch Set for January 18
  10. Belkin Soundform Freedom TWS Earbuds, Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand Launched at CES 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com