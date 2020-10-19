Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Allegedly Leaked; Show Off Design, Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Allegedly Leaked; Show Off Design, Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy S21 is said to feature a flat display while the Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with a curved display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 October 2020 10:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Allegedly Leaked; Show Off Design, Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Voice

Samsung Galaxy S21 series may include three phones

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 renders show triple rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra renders hint at quad rear camera setup
  • Galaxy S21 series may be unveiled as early as January next year

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra have been leaked in renders according to reports. The Galaxy S21 series (not official name) has been in the news for some time now, and although Samsung has not confirmed the names for its upcoming flagship line-up, it is believed that there will be a vanilla Galaxy S21, a ‘Plus' model, and an ‘Ultra' model. The leaked renders show a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 with the hole-punch cut out and bezel less display.

The renders for the Samsung Galaxy S21, as reported by Voice in collaboration with OnLeaks, show a design quite similar to the Galaxy S20 series. There is a central hole-punch cut out, slim bezels, and a triple rear camera setup. The rear cameras are vertically placed and the module seems to have a unique design. The flash is placed next to the camera module and not inside, like most other phones. The report states that there is a 6.2-inch flat display on the phone and it measures 151.7x71.2x7.9mm with the camera bump taking the total thickness to 9mm.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the renders shared by Voice in a separate report show a slightly curved display and the screen is said to measure between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch. On the back, the phone may come with a large camera module that houses four sensors, as well as the flash. In terms of dimensions, the rumoured Galaxy S21 Ultra measures 165.1x75.6x8.9mm, and the thickness increases to 10.8mm when taking the camera bump into consideration. The phone is said to come with support for the S Pen but there will be no slot within the phone to house the pen.

Samsung has not shared the release date for the Galaxy S21 series or whatever it ends up being called, however, a recent report mentioned that the South Korean giant may unveil the new line-up as early as January next year. The Galaxy S21 series is expected to be offered in Grey, Pink, Silver, Violet, and White colours. The company may also unveil the Galaxy Buds 2 along with the phones.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 design, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra design
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Under Scrutiny Over Handling of Children’s Data on Instagram

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Allegedly Leaked; Show Off Design, Camera Setup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaks Show Galaxy S20 Like Design
  2. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Battery Capacities Tipped by Brazilian Regulator
  5. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Bring 'Lowest' Prices on Top Mobile Phones
  8. OnePlus 8T Teardown Video Details Its Dual-Battery Configuration
  9. Samsung Reclaims Top Spot in India With Highest Market Share Since 2018: Report
  10. Google Trusted Contacts Officially Pulled From App Stores
#Latest Stories
  1. Toshiba Targets $3 Billion Revenue in Quantum Cryptography by 2030
  2. Google Assistant Driving Mode for Maps Spotted on Android Devices
  3. Samsung Regains Top Spot in Global Smartphone Market in August, Huawei Falls to 16 Percent: Counterpoint
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Allegedly Leaked; Show Off Design, Camera Setup
  5. Alibaba Acquires Majority Stake in Chinese Supermarket Chain Sun Art
  6. Facebook Under Scrutiny Over Handling of Children’s Data on Instagram
  7. Twitter Raps Trump COVID-19 Adviser as US Cases Rise
  8. Google Trusted Contacts Officially Pulled From App Stores, Support to Stop After December 1
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch May Take Place in Early January, Production Said to Begin Late This Year
  10. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Battery Capacities Surface; iPhone 12 Pro Could Be Made in India, Brazil, China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com