Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Bill of Materials Costs 7 Percent Less to Make Than Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Counterpoint

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Bill of Materials Costs 7 Percent Less to Make Than Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Counterpoint

Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ estimated cost is 12-13 percent less as compared to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ 5G.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 April 2021 13:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Bill of Materials Costs 7 Percent Less to Make Than Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Counterpoint

Photo Credit: Samsung

The bill of materials (BoM) data for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB model (mmWave version) was analysed

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra building cost is up to $533
  • The phone gets less antennas and in-box accessories
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at $1,199 in the US

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (mmWave, Snapdragon 888-model) smartphone material cost is said to be 7 percent lower than the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, as per a report by research firm Counterpoint. The report analysed the bill of materials (BoM) data for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB model, and says that the cost of building the model is up to $533 (roughly Rs. 39,500). The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 88,800) in the US. The market research firm says that the integration of 5G modem in the main chipset helped bring the cost down.

The Counterpoint report says that the adoption of the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC in the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (sub-6GHz model) provides room for more cost improvement. Samsung's ecosystem contributed as high as 63 percent of the total BoM cost of the Galaxy S21 international edition. Furthermore, the report says that the increase in computing performance with 5nm chipsets (both the Samsung Exynos 2100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888), and lower price as compared to older phones helped the smartphone series quickly gain traction in Europe and North America.

In addition to the chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also gets a reduced number of mmWave antenna modules -- from three to two -- as compared to Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung also removed the bundled 25W charger and wired earpieces from the box. Therefore, 5G baseband and RF components, as well as box contents are the major areas of the cost decrease. The cost of connectivity increased slightly due to the support for UWB and S Pen, but the phone still got a lower cost price. As per Research Analyst Parv Sharma, Samsung managed to deftly balance the performance versus cost.

Talking more about the Galaxy S21 series, the report mentions that the design of Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ is more cost-oriented. The two models' BoM cost is estimated to drop by 12 percent to 13 percent as compared to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ 5G. This is attributed to lower density screens and absence of ToF cameras along the decreased RAM capacity in the Galaxy S21+.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Is Saving Over $1 Billion a Year by Working From Home

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Bill of Materials Costs 7 Percent Less to Make Than Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Counterpoint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  2. Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password
  3. Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  5. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  7. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
  9. Facebook Blocks #ResignModi Posts for Hours ‘By Mistake’
  10. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) Firmware Updated to Version 3E751, May Bring Bug Fixes: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Bill of Materials Costs 7 Percent Less to Make Than Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Counterpoint
  3. Google Is Saving Over $1 Billion a Year by Working From Home
  4. Vivo V21 5G With OIS-Equipped Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Increased by Rs. 500: All the Details
  6. Google Adds Travel Tools to Show COVID-19 Advisories, Updates Explore Tab, More
  7. DC FanDome Date Set for October 16: What to Expect
  8. Amazon, Intel, Google, More Companies Step Up to Combat India's COVID-19 Crisis
  9. Samsung Rides Smartphones, Home Appliances Sale to Post 46.3 Percent Jump in Q1 Profits
  10. NASA Pays Rich Homage To Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com