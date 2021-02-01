Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Bests Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in Drop Test Video

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra uses Gorilla Glass Victus and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with Ceramic Shield.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 February 2021 18:08 IST
Photo Credit: EverythingApplePro EAP

Both the flagships were dropped from 10-feet height

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with aluminium frame
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max features stainless steel chassis
  • Both the flagships got dents and marks on their frames

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra bested the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in a drop test conducted by a YouTuber. As per the video shared on “EverythingApplePro EAP” channel, Samsung's flagship was able to better withstand the drop test than the Apple's flagship. In the video, both the phones were given the same treatment and got damaged during the process. In the video, the iPhone 12 Pro Max back glass breaks after a fall from 10 feet, and Galaxy S21 Ultra has its lens cover ripped off after the second fall.

The video on YouTube channel “EverythingApplePro EAP” shows both phones' durability. Samsung has put a Gorilla Glass Victus in the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with Ceramic Shield, which Apple claims is the toughest glass on a smartphone, on the front. Apple says that the glass is infused with nano-ceramic crystals to dramatically improve toughness.

In the video, both Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max were dropped from waist height, head height and 10-feet. Both the phones survived the drop from waist height. When dropped on its back from head height, the protection of its 3x zoom lens came off from the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Similarly, when dropped from 10 feet, the back glass on the iPhone 12 Pro Max shattered, and the front of the Galaxy S21 Ultra received damage.

Additionally, both the phones also got dents and marks on their frames after the drop tests. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has an aluminium chassis, and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with surgical-grade stainless steel.

This is not the first time someone has done this durability test. A video by the JerryRigEverything channel shows that despite giving a better drop protection, the Ceramic Shield glass on the iPhone 12 Pro is just as prone to scratches as any regular glass protection. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have the same chassis and design. In a recent video posted by JerryRigEverything, it is seen that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera module is prone to scratches and marks.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India Launch Soon as Official Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on BIS Site

