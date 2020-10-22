Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Leaked, Tipped to Come With Hole-Punch Display

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be the flagship model in the series.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 October 2020 16:28 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to have an Infinity-O display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may have a SIM tray slot on the top edge
  • The video render tips a USB Type-C port, speaker grille at the bottom
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to launch in January 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch earlier than usual next year, and leaks have now started to pick up pace. Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra were leaked by noted tipster OnLeaks. A 360-degree video of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was also shared, showing off the smartphone's design from all sides. A separate leak showed the phone's display up close.

OnLeaks posted a 360-degree render video of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on Voice. The video shows the phone from all angles. The phone is expected to come with a hole-punch display, or an Infinity-O display as Samsung likes to call it. The cutout is placed in the top centre. The edges on the two sides of the display are slightly curved as well. The bottom side has a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge and the top edge houses a SIM tray slot.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup with flash support, placed inside a protruding module. The Samsung logo sits at the bottom portion of the back panel. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may have a glossy black finish on the back, as per the video.

A separate render leak by tipster Ice universe on Twitter shows off only the front display of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phone is seen with an Infinity-O display, similar to the one seen in the video render. Thin bezels run on all sides of the display, with slightly curved edges. The render also suggests that the volume and power buttons are on the right side of the display.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to feature three models – the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21+ are tipped to come with flat screens, while the premium model is tipped to come with curved edges, as seen in these fresh leaks.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Government Pulls Up Twitter for Showing Leh as Part of China

