Samsung Galaxy S21, the rumoured smartphone in the South Korean tech giant's Galaxy S series of flagship phones, has allegedly been spotted on China's 3C Certification site. While the listing doesn't reveal anything about the upcoming phone's battery capacity, it offers a glimpse into Galaxy S21's possible charging specifications - with up to 25W fast charging. The yet-unannounced Samsung Galaxy S21 has been subject to several leaks in the past few months, giving way to speculations on its possible specifications and features. The smartphone is expected to come with an under-display selfie snapper.

As per the 3C certification, independently verified by Gadgets 360, the listed Samsung phone carries model number SM-G9910. According to a report by MyFixGuide, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series of phones carry model numbers that start with ‘SM-G991,' followed by a digit to indicate the variant of the phone. Since the model number on the listed phone's carries ‘0' as the last digit, it can be speculated that this could be the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21.

The certification shows that the phone supports charging in 15W (5V, 3A) and 25W (9V, 2.77A) speeds. No battery capacity details were revealed in the listing.

Back in April, tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted that Samsung Galaxy S21 may come with an under-display selfie camera. A few days later, another report suggested that Samsung could be testing two prototype cameras on Galaxy S21. The prototypes were reported to feature a 1/2-inch selfie sensor and 1/2.55-inch sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Going by the rumours, Galaxy S21 is expected to score high on the camera department, thanks to its under-display selfie shooter and the large sensor size that hints at a better photo quality in low lighting conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series was introduced in February this year. The lineup includes the vanilla Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra (along with their 5G variants).

