Samsung Galaxy S21 series VIP pre-booking in India will start soon, according to a new report. VIP pre-booking is said to come with offers that will be applicable on the three phones that are expected to be part of the series – Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung recently announced January 14 as the date for its Unpacked event, where it is expected to announced the Galaxy S21 series, along with the Galaxy Buds Pro, and SmartTag.

According to a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be up for VIP pre-order in India soon, and there are some offers associated with it as well. The report states that customers can pre-book the smartphone models online and offline by paying Rs 2,000. Additionally, customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus will get the SmartTag and Galaxy Buds Live for free. Customers pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will get the Galaxy SmartTag and the Galaxy Buds Pro for free.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy Buds Pro Bluetooth earphones at the Unpacked event scheduled for January 14. However, Samsung has not confirmed anything about what it will unveil just yet.

Recently, live images of the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag were leaked via Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) website. It showed a small black Tile-looking device that has the Samsung branding one side. It is said to come with Bluetooth v5.1, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Ultra Wideband (UWB) for locating Galaxy devices. The Galaxy SmartTag is rumoured to come in Black and Oatmeal colour options and may have a button that will help find a connected phone when pressed. The tracker is also rumoured to carry a price tag of EUR 15 (roughly Rs. 1,300).

Samsung has decided to launch is latest flagships sooner that it usually does, in January this year. It typically holds its Unpacked event in February, like it did with the Galaxy S20 series.

