Samsung Galaxy S21 series has consistently been in the news via leaks, renders, or more recently, a live hands-on video. Now, a known tipster who goes by the pseudonym Ice Universe tweeted that the Galaxy S21 series will come with ultra-wide camera sensors upgraded to IMX563 and a 123-degree field of view (FoV). The tipster added that the upcoming flagship series will support dual-PD autofocus, suggesting the presence of a macro mode.

The Galaxy S20 series came with an ultra-wide-angle sensor that has a 120-degree FoV. Samsung improved the FoV with the Galaxy S20 FE that comes with a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens.

A hands-on video of the Galaxy S21 that recently surfaced online showed something quite interesting. As noted by Twitter user @vamsiexplores, the phone had Google Discover page when swiping right on the homescreen. This suggests that Samsung will finally be allowing Google Discover to be set as the feed instead of its own, now reportedly called Samsung Free.

A recent leak has suggested that both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to have 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The vanilla Galaxy S21 is rumoured to have Grey, Pink, Purple, and White colour options while the Galaxy S21+ may come in Black, Purple, and Silver options. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, may be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, with Silver and Black colour variants.

The global launch for the Galaxy S21 series is expected to be held on January 14. The India launch could happen sometime in the last week of January, as per a recent report.

